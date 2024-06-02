For some it’s a treat to be enjoyed, for others it’s a necessity to be endured - but everyone has to go to the shops.

Take a look at these old photographs selected from the Evening News archive and turn the clock back six decades to the Edinburgh of the 1960s.

Many of the shops featured here will have long since disappeared, but you might remember them or recognise the spot they occupy.

Scroll through and enjoy the atmosphere of the Capital as it was 60 years ago.

1 . Patrick Thomson's window A man laden with PTs carrier bags looking in Patrick Thomson's men's clothes shop window in Edinburgh, October 1967. Photo: Crauford Tait

2 . Jenners soft furnishings The soft furnishings department of Jenners department store in Edinburgh, October 1964. Photo: TSPL

3 . Morningside Road Looking north to Holy Corner from the junction of Church Hill and Morningside Road in Edinburgh in 1964. Along the shops are Dobson Bros the butchers, Avril dress shop, and Melrose the bookseller. Photo: TSPL

4 . George Waterstons, stationers George Waterstons, stationers, in George Street Edinburgh in October 1967. Photo: Jack Wallace