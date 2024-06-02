Edinburgh Retro: 26 nostalgic pictures of shops in the Capital in the 1960s

By Ian Swanson
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

For some it’s a treat to be enjoyed, for others it’s a necessity to be endured - but everyone has to go to the shops.

Take a look at these old photographs selected from the Evening News archive and turn the clock back six decades to the Edinburgh of the 1960s.

Many of the shops featured here will have long since disappeared, but you might remember them or recognise the spot they occupy.

Scroll through and enjoy the atmosphere of the Capital as it was 60 years ago.

A man laden with PTs carrier bags looking in Patrick Thomson's men's clothes shop window in Edinburgh, October 1967.

1. Patrick Thomson's window

A man laden with PTs carrier bags looking in Patrick Thomson's men's clothes shop window in Edinburgh, October 1967. Photo: Crauford Tait

The soft furnishings department of Jenners department store in Edinburgh, October 1964.

2. Jenners soft furnishings

The soft furnishings department of Jenners department store in Edinburgh, October 1964. Photo: TSPL

Looking north to Holy Corner from the junction of Church Hill and Morningside Road in Edinburgh in 1964. Along the shops are Dobson Bros the butchers, Avril dress shop, and Melrose the bookseller.

3. Morningside Road

Looking north to Holy Corner from the junction of Church Hill and Morningside Road in Edinburgh in 1964. Along the shops are Dobson Bros the butchers, Avril dress shop, and Melrose the bookseller. Photo: TSPL

George Waterstons, stationers, in George Street Edinburgh in October 1967.

4. George Waterstons, stationers

George Waterstons, stationers, in George Street Edinburgh in October 1967. Photo: Jack Wallace

