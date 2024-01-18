Saved from potential destruction over seven decades ago, these 14 incredible photos are among the most historically important images of Edinburgh ever captured.

Thomas Vernon Begbie, the pioneering Edinburgh photographer, produced over 400 glass plate negatives of Scotland's capital city from the late 1850s onwards when photography was still in its infancy.

The astonishing collection, which includes a large variety of stereo views taken all over Auld Reekie, was discovered in a house in St James’ Square in 1950, where Begbie was born 110 years earlier. Had Begbie’s cache of images not been uncovered, it’s likely they would have been destroyed a decade later when three sides of St James’ Square were demolished.

Begbie’s images were later gifted to the City of Edinburgh by Stanley Cavaye, and the collection of glass negatives are currently held at the City Art Centre on Market Street.

St Stephen Church Howe Street looking towards St Stephen Church in the New Town.

Waverley Bridge View of Waverley Bridge looking towards Princes Street and showing construction works for Cockburn Street in foreground.

Leith Shore Leith Shore showing the Signal Tower at the corner of Tower Street.

Dean Village The Water of Leith at Dean Village.