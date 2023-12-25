As the year draws to a close, we take a look back at what made the headlines in Edinburgh in 2023.
Scroll through these 24 pictures to remind yourself of some of the news highlights of 2023.
1. Hogmanay returns
Revellers celebrated New Year in Edinburgh's Princes Street as the city's Hogmanay festival returned for the first time since 2019. Photo: Andrew Milligan
2. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home saved
Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home thanked the public for ensuring it's future following a string of generous donations. The home in Seafield announced at the end of November 2022 it was facing an "uncertain future" because of soaring gas and electricity bills, and could be forced to close. The charity takes care of hundreds of dogs and cats each year, but reported an unprecedented number of pets needing rehomed during the cost of living crisis. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. 'Stay away' call
Edinburgh Old Town Association said the Capital should learn from Amsterdam's 'Stay Away' campaign how to tackle unwanted tourism. EOTA convener Eric Drake acknowledged Edinburgh did not have the same issues as Amsterdam in terms of cannabis cafes or its red light district. "For us it would probably be more about discouraging hen and stag party-type tourism." Photo: supplied
4. No left turn
Edinburgh transport convener Scott Arthur said traffic monitoring had revealed around 50 drivers a day were disobeying the controversial ban on turning left from Leith Walk into London Road, putting pedestrian safety at risk. The ban, part of a redesign at the busy junction, means traffic wanting to turn left into London Road must now go straight up past the Playhouse, round the roundabout and back down to turn right into London Road. Cllr Arthur said ignoring the ban was "very selfish". Photo: TSPL