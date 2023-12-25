2 . Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home saved

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home thanked the public for ensuring it's future following a string of generous donations. The home in Seafield announced at the end of November 2022 it was facing an "uncertain future" because of soaring gas and electricity bills, and could be forced to close. The charity takes care of hundreds of dogs and cats each year, but reported an unprecedented number of pets needing rehomed during the cost of living crisis. Photo: Lisa Ferguson