Edinburgh sales: 10 throwback photos of Edinburgh shoppers hunting for bargains at festive season sales
Memories of sales at Edinburgh stores in years gone by
By Ian Swanson
4 minutes ago
It wasn’t everyone’s idea of fun after the indulgences of Christmas, but Boxing Day and New Year sales used to a well-established tradition in Edinburgh and across the country. After splashing out on presents for family and friends, it was a chance to get a bargain or two for yourself.
The advent of online shopping, Black Friday and pre-Christmas discounts have dented the popularity of queuing in person to snap up cut-price clothes and quality goods going cheap.
But here are some pictures of Edinburgh’s festive season sales over the years.
