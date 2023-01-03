News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh sales: 10 throwback photos of Edinburgh shoppers hunting for bargains at festive season sales

Memories of sales at Edinburgh stores in years gone by

By Ian Swanson
4 minutes ago

It wasn’t everyone’s idea of fun after the indulgences of Christmas, but Boxing Day and New Year sales used to a well-established tradition in Edinburgh and across the country. After splashing out on presents for family and friends, it was a chance to get a bargain or two for yourself.

The advent of online shopping, Black Friday and pre-Christmas discounts have dented the popularity of queuing in person to snap up cut-price clothes and quality goods going cheap.

But here are some pictures of Edinburgh’s festive season sales over the years.

1. Queuing at RW Forsyth in 1980

Customers queue up for the Christmas and Boxing Day sales at RW Forsyth department store in Princes Street, December 1980.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

2. First Harvey Nicks sale

The first Harvey Nichols post-Christmas sale in Edinburgh after the store opened in 2002. A small queue gathered outside in St Andrew Square for big discounts on designer clothing.

Photo: Phil Wilkinson

3. In search of a bargain at C&A

Shoppers queue for bargains outside C&A in Princes Street at the sales in 1970.

Photo: Bill Stout

4. Rummaging at Patrick Thomson's

Customers having a rummage in the hunt for bargains at Patrick Thomson's winter sale in December 1973.

Photo: Albert Jordan

