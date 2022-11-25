Black Friday – the biggest sale of the year – is back on Friday (November 25) with an avalanche of sales expected. Traditionally taking place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, the event has crossed the pond with shops offering considerable discounts and deals.

In Edinburgh, St James Quarter shopping centre has announced its “unmissable" discounts and entertainment which will be on offer throughout Black Friday weekend – from November 25-28. Here’s everything you need to know.

Black Friday deals in Edinburgh St James Quarter

The Christmas lights in St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh (winter 2022)

There will be up to 40% off the latest fashion in popular clothing store Zara – but only on selected lines on Friday (November 25). H Beauty is offering 20% off the “hottest” makeup, skincare and fragrance (between November 25-28) and there is 50% off Neom’s ‘Night in with Neom’ Box for a bit of self-care (until November 30).

The Body Shop is offering 20 per cent off everything, Pandora has 30% off selected items, John Lewis has discounts across all areas including 25% off Molton Brown, 30% off Barbour, 30% off Ted Baker, 20% off Bobbi Brown and up to 30% off children's clothing.

The Samsung store has a deal where you can save £150 on Galaxy S22 Ultra plus, with up to 50% off accessories. Superdry has 25% off everything while at Superdrug you can save up to 60% across beauty, electricals, fragrance and Christmas gifting. Kate Spade has 25% off everything, while Crew Clothing has 25% off everything and up to 50% off selected lines.

For the full selection of discounts and sales available for Black Friday, visit the St James Quarter website.

St James Quarter in Edinburgh

Black Friday live entertainment and food and drink

Shoppers can also enjoy live entertainment at St James Quarter between 2-6pm on Black Friday. There will be music from the shopping centre’s resident DJs, Fi and Mairi Buchanan, who will be filling the galleria with sounds of the best-known Christmas classics.

The Quarter’s restaurants and leisure destinations including Ka Pao, The Alchemist, Lane7, Everyman Cinema and Tortilla will be open until late. There is also the lively Alpine Village, Bar Hütte, in St James Square where visitors can enjoy a festive drink and singsong in one of its karaoke Hüttes until January 2.

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter, said: “Black Friday marks the beginning of the festive shopping season and following the opening of some really exciting retailers this year, we expect there to be a real buzz at St James Quarter this weekend as our guests seek out the best deals and take advantage of our hospitality offering.

“November has already been a strong month for us in terms of footfall, but at a time when we know saving money is important to our guests, we’re looking forward to a busy but no doubt successful day of deal-hunting, with plenty more festive activity still to come before the end of 2022.”

For those who want to shop until they drop, there is a handsfree shopping service Dropit which allows shoppers to drop bags at Guest Services for later collection or, have them delivered straight to their door (for guests who live in Scotland).