2 . Ain’t no surf in Portobello

In this 1977 feel good track by Edinburgh punk rock trio, The Valves, we hear the story of man ‘cruising down Bath Street’ with a surfboard in his hand only to find there ‘ain’t no surf in Portobello.’ Producing a similar sound to Plastic Bertrand’s Ca Plan Pour that was released in the same year. If released today, a contemporary ear might say it blends a libertines feel with the harmonies of the beach boys. The song was re-recorded in 2019 at the Wee Red Bar at the Edinburgh College of Art. Photo: Supplied