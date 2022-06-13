The former Musselburgh Grammar School pupil, whose debut album People Like Us topped the Scottish album charts, will take to the stage at the CHAS Rocking Horse Ball, held at Prestonfield House on Friday (June 17).

The event, to be hosted by comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay, has been organised by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland to raise much-needed funds to continue its work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

It is being sponsored by leading law firm Thorntons and will be hosted by popular Scottish comedian and broadcaster MacAulay.

Scots singer Callum Beattie is to perform at the CHAS Rocking Horse Ball 2022. Picture: Contributed

Speaking ahead of his performance, Beattie said: “There’s no more important cause than CHAS, and I’m absolutely thrilled to support this wonderful charity in any way I possibly can.

“I would urge everyone going to the Rocking Horse Ball to please dig as deep as possible to help CHAS continue its work supporting some of Scotland’s most vulnerable children and their families.”

The singer recently finished recording his second album, Vandals, and is on the line-up at Glasgow music festival TRNSMT this summer.

The last Rocking Horse event, held in 2019, raised £102,000 (after costs) and CHAS hopes to build on that success in 2022.

As this year also marks CHAS’s 30th anniversary this will be marked on the night with an opener game featuring 80s and 90s pop songs and a giant game of Pass the Parcel, sponsored by Nest Marketing.

As well as being treated to a live performance of Beattie’s hit single, Salamander Street, guests will be able to bid to win a private party with the singer.

Other prizes include an exclusive painting by leading Scottish painter Jack Morocco, and Rocking Horse and Wizard of Oz-themed paintings by well-known Scottish artists.

Fine dining experiences and luxury breaks to holiday destinations such as the Amalfi Coast, Valencia and Portugal will also be open to offers.

Entertainment will be provided by MGA Academy, Edinburgh band BLEEKER, and magician and mind-reader Grant Mitchell.

Diane Alton, CHAS High Profile Events Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting our fifth Rocking Horse ball, sponsored by Thorntons and can’t wait to welcome our guests to what is sure to be a very memorable Wizard of Oz-themed extravaganza.

“Special thanks must go to our amazing event committee for all their hard work and support throughout the pandemic, our volunteers and to all our sponsors for their incredible support.

“We are honoured too to have one of our parents, Gillian Donald, speak at the event and share how CHAS has helped her family.

“Together we hope we can raise a record total in our 30th anniversary year to help us continue our work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”

In Scotland, nearly 16,000 children and young people live with life-shortening conditions and CHAS is determined to reach every family who needs its services.

The charity provides nation-wide hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, while the CHAS at Home service supports families their own homes.

To view all the Rocking Horse Ball auction items visit: www.rockinghorseball.co.uk/lite-ui/?controller=home