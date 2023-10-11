News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Edinburgh Trams: 13 great photos of old trams on the streets of Edinburgh

A look back at the 20th century trams in Edinburgh
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

With the news earlier this week that 42 new homes are to be built at the site of the former Silvermills Tram Depot in the New Town, we’ve taken a look back at the first city-wide tram system in the Capital.

Before trams returned to the city in 2014, trams operated in Edinburgh from 1871 to 1956. The first systems were horse-drawn, while cable-haulage appeared in the city in 1888. Electric trams first ran on systems in neighbouring Musselburgh (1904) and Leith (1905), meeting the old Edinburgh cable-trams at Joppa and Pilrig respectively, with passengers forced to change tram when leaving the electric lines. Edinburgh trams finally went fully electric in 1923.

These incredible archive photos of the old tram system, mostly taken in the early 1950s, show just how widespread the network was across Edinburgh before it was scrapped in 1956.

Edinburgh tram No. 347, pictured outside Haymarket Station in 1955.

1. On track

Edinburgh tram No. 347, pictured outside Haymarket Station in 1955. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Edinburgh trams, Nos 159 and 166, on Service 9 to Granton and Colinton, are seen on the corner of Broughton Street and Picardy Place on March 26, 1955. This is of course the spot where the new tram system stopped at York Place, before the tram line extension was opened this year.

2. Travelling back in time

Edinburgh trams, Nos 159 and 166, on Service 9 to Granton and Colinton, are seen on the corner of Broughton Street and Picardy Place on March 26, 1955. This is of course the spot where the new tram system stopped at York Place, before the tram line extension was opened this year. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Up Liberton Brae, on 18 February 1956, car 23 on service No. 7 passes the shops at the junction with Wolrige Road.

3. Shops

Up Liberton Brae, on 18 February 1956, car 23 on service No. 7 passes the shops at the junction with Wolrige Road. Photo: Dan Phillips

Photo Sales
Edinburgh tram No. 58, on Service 4, is seen turning at Ardmillan Terrace into Slateford Road in the 1950s.

4. Slateford-bound

Edinburgh tram No. 58, on Service 4, is seen turning at Ardmillan Terrace into Slateford Road in the 1950s. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Musselburgh