Edinburgh words: 23 hilarious bits of slang you will hear in Edinburgh, including shan, radge and steamboats
As anyone who has spent much time in Edinburgh will know, the natives often have a unique way with words.
Take a stoll into some of the city’s more affluent areas, such as Stockbridge and Morningside, and you’ll find the well-heeled natives pride themselves on their flawless diction and restrained vocabulary.
But while the more refined areas of Auld Reekie channel the spirit of Muriel Spark’s Miss Jean Brodie, it’s the likes of Gorgie, Gilmerton, Niddrie and Sighthill where the language is at its most colourful.
Leith, in particular, is a hotbed for hilarious words and phrases, many of them brought into the mainstream in Trainspotting, the cult novel by local writer Irvine Welsh.
Many Edinburgh words have their origins in the Roma language, which was traditionally spoken by travelling people in southern Scotland.
A few of the words you’ll see in our glossary and used in other parts of the countrty, but a fair few are unique to the Capital.
Some are a little choice for a family pubication – to say the least – but we’ve collected a few here:
An Edinburgh glossary
Bampot - mad; idiot. Is often shortened to just ‘bam’.
Barry - fantastic or great
Bog - toilet
Bolt – go away
Bunker - worktop, kitchen counter
Cheesin: happy
Chore: To steal something
Chum - join on a journey (Chumming a friend doon the road)
Deek - look at
Dinnae - don’t
Embra - Edinburgh
Hud-oan - wait, as in wait for me
Haud yer weesht - be quiet
Ken - Know. ('I ken what you mean')
Foostie - stale
Gadgie: usually used to describe a man or boy who engages in loutish behaviour.
Nash: Hurry up
Radge - crazy or uncontrollable (A person can either be a radge, ‘go radge’, or do something radge)
Reekin’ - drunk
Steamin’ - see above
'Steamboats' – see above
Scoobied - clueless (Scooby Doo is rhyming slang for clue)
Shan - a shame, or disappointing (A bad day at work could be ‘well shan’). Can also mean unkind (‘that was shan saying that to him’)