Edinburgh's 13 ‘ugliest buildings’ according to locals - including famous landmarks

There are a lot of old and new buildings to admire in Edinburgh, but according to our readers, there is a lot to gawp at too, wondering what the thinking was behind it.

We asked our readers what the ugliest buildings were in our great city – and we received plenty of nominations.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the selections – and let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

1 . Edinburgh's 13 'ugliest buildings' Take a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh's 13 'ugliest buildings', according to locals.

2 . Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, George Square Originally the George Square Lecture Theatre when it was opened in 1970, the category B listed building was renamed after the late political researcher and MND campaigner.

3 . Argyle House This unlisted building is located in the West Port area, and has long been regarded by critics as one of the worst eyesores in the city centre.