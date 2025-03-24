Edinburgh's 13 ‘ugliest buildings’ according to locals - including famous landmarks

There are a lot of old and new buildings to admire in Edinburgh, but according to our readers, there is a lot to gawp at too, wondering what the thinking was behind it.
We asked our readers what the ugliest buildings were in our great city – and we received plenty of nominations.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the selections – and let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.
1. Edinburgh's 13 ‘ugliest buildings’
Take a look through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh's 13 ‘ugliest buildings’, according to locals. Photo: Third Party
2. Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, George Square
Originally the George Square Lecture Theatre when it was opened in 1970, the category B listed building was renamed after the late political researcher and MND campaigner. Photo: WikiComms
3. Argyle House
This unlisted building is located in the West Port area, and has long been regarded by critics as one of the worst eyesores in the city centre. Photo: TSPL
4. 86 Princes Street
Princes Street's New Club received a Brutalist makeover in 1967. Its neighbour to the west, the Life Association Building of Scotland, was demolished and replaced by a Brutalist retail unit the following year. Photo: Lost Edinburgh