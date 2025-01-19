Edinburgh retro: 16 old Edinburgh cinemas shut down or demolished over the decades

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th Jan 2025

These days, there are less than a dozen cinemas in Edinburgh – but between 1820 and 1963 there was reportedly more than 120 picture houses across the city.

The majority of them opened in 1913, which something of a boom year for cinema. Sadly, most of those magical movie theatres have long since been demolished, with many of them making way for luxury flats.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many locals still recall fondly.

The Capitol cinema closed in 1961 and was developed into a bingo hall.

2. The Capitol, Leith

The Capitol cinema closed in 1961 and was developed into a bingo hall. Photo: TSPL

The Synod Hall where the first talkies were shown in Edinburgh. It was demolished in 1965.

3. The Synod Hall, Castle Terrace

The Synod Hall where the first talkies were shown in Edinburgh. It was demolished in 1965. Photo: TSPL

The Ritz cinema in Rodney Street Edinburgh. The last film shown was on November 28th 1981 with Exorcist II (the heretic) and Mad Max and the building was demolished in 1983.

4. The Ritz Cinema, Rodney Street

The Ritz cinema in Rodney Street Edinburgh. The last film shown was on November 28th 1981 with Exorcist II (the heretic) and Mad Max and the building was demolished in 1983. Photo: TSPL

