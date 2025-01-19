The majority of them opened in 1913, which something of a boom year for cinema. Sadly, most of those magical movie theatres have long since been demolished, with many of them making way for luxury flats.
1. 16 old Edinburgh cinemas - in pictures
Take a look through our gallery to see 16 old Edinburgh cinemas shut down or demolished over the decades. Photo: TSPL
2. The Capitol, Leith
The Capitol cinema closed in 1961 and was developed into a bingo hall. Photo: TSPL
3. The Synod Hall, Castle Terrace
The Synod Hall where the first talkies were shown in Edinburgh. It was demolished in 1965. Photo: TSPL
4. The Ritz Cinema, Rodney Street
The Ritz cinema in Rodney Street Edinburgh. The last film shown was on November 28th 1981 with Exorcist II (the heretic) and Mad Max and the building was demolished in 1983. Photo: TSPL
