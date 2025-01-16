Edinburgh 1980s retro: 17 photos of Edinburgh from 1981 to bring back memories

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 21:56 BST
Take a look at these 17 old photos showing how we used to live in Edinburgh back in 1981...

Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1981 – to see just how much Auld Reekie has changed in 44 years.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a nostalgic journey back to 1981 – and let us know what you remember best about it in the comments section before you go.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic journey back to Edinburgh in 1981.

Edinburgh in 1981 - photo gallery

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic journey back to Edinburgh in 1981.

FMC (Meat) Ltd's Slaughterhouse at Gorgie Edinburgh Taken in 1981.

2. FMC Meats

FMC (Meat) Ltd's Slaughterhouse at Gorgie Edinburgh Taken in 1981. Photo: HAMISH CAMPBELL

A gap site behind the Richard Demarco Gallery on Edinburgh's Royal Mile September 1981.

3. Royal Mile gap site 1981

A gap site behind the Richard Demarco Gallery on Edinburgh's Royal Mile September 1981. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Young unemployed people demonstrate outside St Andrew's House in Edinburgh about the Youth Opportunities Programme (June 1981)

4. YOP demonstration

Young unemployed people demonstrate outside St Andrew's House in Edinburgh about the Youth Opportunities Programme (June 1981) Photo: Denis Straughan

