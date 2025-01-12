The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide includes 20 pubs across the Lothians – and all are worth a visit.
The guide, which features a foreword by Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the best boozers across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide.
To order The Good Beer Guide 2024 visit camra.org.uk/the-good-beer-guide-2024/. The 2025 guide will be published in the Spring.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians championed in the most recent guide.
