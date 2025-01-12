The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide includes 20 pubs across the Lothians – and all are worth a visit.

The guide, which features a foreword by Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the best boozers across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024 visit camra.org.uk/the-good-beer-guide-2024/. The 2025 guide will be published in the Spring.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians championed in the most recent guide.

1 . The 20 best pubs in the Lothians - according to the Good Beer Guide Scroll through our gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians which were championed in The Good Beer Guide. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Dean Tavern - Newtongrange 80 Main Street, Newtongrange, Dalkeith EH22 4NA Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Staggs (The Volunteer Arms) 81 North High Street, Musselburgh EH21 6JE Photo: Third Party Photo Sales