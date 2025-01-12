The 20 top pubs in East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian, as chosen by the Good Beer Guide

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 05:01 GMT

These are 20 of the best pubs in the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide includes 20 pubs across the Lothians – and all are worth a visit.

The guide, which features a foreword by Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson, surveys 4,500 of the best boozers across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024 visit camra.org.uk/the-good-beer-guide-2024/. The 2025 guide will be published in the Spring.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians championed in the most recent guide.

1. The 20 best pubs in the Lothians - according to the Good Beer Guide

Scroll through our gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians which were championed in The Good Beer Guide. Photo: Third Party

80 Main Street, Newtongrange, Dalkeith EH22 4NA

2. Dean Tavern - Newtongrange

80 Main Street, Newtongrange, Dalkeith EH22 4NA Photo: Third Party

81 North High Street, Musselburgh EH21 6JE

3. Staggs (The Volunteer Arms)

81 North High Street, Musselburgh EH21 6JE Photo: Third Party

30-34 Bridge Street, Musselburgh EH21 6AG

4. The David Macbeth Moir - Musselburgh

30-34 Bridge Street, Musselburgh EH21 6AG Photo: Third Party

