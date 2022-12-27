In pictures: Edinburgh's Victorian swimming pools and where to find them
When it comes to vintage public baths, Edinburgh really does have a depth of choice.
By Gary Flockhart
That’s because our Victorian forefathers were obsessed with the health benefits brought about by the provision of public swimming pools.
And with the majority of pools still in operation to this day, it’s clear they were built to last.
We’ve trawled the photo archives so you can take a virtual dip into Edinburgh’s surviving Victorian swimming baths.
