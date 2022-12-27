News you can trust since 1873
General view inside Warrender Park baths.
General view inside Warrender Park baths.

In pictures: Edinburgh's Victorian swimming pools and where to find them

When it comes to vintage public baths, Edinburgh really does have a depth of choice.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

That’s because our Victorian forefathers were obsessed with the health benefits brought about by the provision of public swimming pools.

And with the majority of pools still in operation to this day, it’s clear they were built to last.

We’ve trawled the photo archives so you can take a virtual dip into Edinburgh’s surviving Victorian swimming baths.

1. Portobello Swim Centre

Address: 57 The Promenade, Portobello, Edinburgh EH15 2BS Phone: 0131 458 2100 Year opened: 1898

Photo: PHIL WILKINSON

2. Dalry Swim Centre

Address: 25-29 Caledonian Cres, Edinburgh EH11 2AL Phone: 0131 458 2100 Year opened: 1897

Photo: Dan Phillips

3. Leith Victoria Swim Centre

Address: Junction Pl, Edinburgh EH6 5JA Phone: 0131 458 2100 Year opened: 1899

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

4. Glenogle Swim Centre

Address: Glenogle Rd, Edinburgh EH3 5JB Phone: 0131 458 2100 Year opened: 1898

Photo: Cate Gillon Cate Gillon

