Nine amazing photos of Edinburgh’s lost lochs - including Nor' Loch where over 300 witches were thrown
Did you know the Nor’ Loch once occupied the site of Edinburgh’s iconic Princes Street Gardens, or that for every hill in the Capital there was a loch?
By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 6:34 pm
Indeed, Auld Reekie was once dominated by rugged hills, volcanic crags and deep bodies of water.
Tens of millions of years of intense volcanic activity followed by several thousand years of glacial erosion in the Lothians carved out a dramatic and picturesque landscape.
Some of Edinburgh most famous lost lochs include Canonmills Loch, the Burgh Loch, and the aforemntioned Nor’ Loch, where more than 300 men and women were sentenced to be tried for wizardry and witchcraft either in the loch itself or around its banks.
Others – such as Duddingston Loch and Lochend Loch – survive to this day, but are much smaller than they once were.
