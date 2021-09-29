Leith is famous for more than its sunshine.

This waterfront hub looking over the Firth of Forth has seen its share of history – from royal visits to sieges, naval battles to dockyard strikes. Its people are proud of its rich culture and heritage, and pioneering spirit.

Now it’s the home of the Royal Yacht Britannia, the picturesque Shore bustling with restaurants, bars and pubs, and even a hidden beach.

But way back when Leith was quite different. After the Second World War, the docks went into decline and the area built a reputation for drugs and prostitution – famously portrayed later in Trainspotting.

But that is not the whole picture of Leith in the 1950s and ‘60s. Let’s take a look through the Edinburgh Evening News archives, to how Leith was more than half a century ago.

1. Seamen's strike Seamen's strikers on picket duty outside Leith Docks, Edinburgh (May 1966) Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

2. Robert Burns statue removed The Robert Burns statue in Constitution Street being removed for cleaning in August 1961. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. If the shoe fits A woman tries on a new pair of heels at the shoe department of the Leith Provident (May 1966). Photo: Bill Stout / Albert Jordan Photo Sales

4. A US arrival The United States radar picket ship USS Thomas J.Gary at Leith Docks in May 1966. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales