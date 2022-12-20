Just like that, The Traitors inaugural season on BBC One is nearly done and we’re edging ever closer to discovering who the winner will be. Will it be a treacherous traitor or a guilt-free faithful - the bookies have had their say.

In November, Claudia Winkleman brought us a brand new BBC One series where ordinary people across the UK are castaway in a remote Scottish castle and split into two groups. The faithful must work together to identify the double agents amongst the ranks while the traitors look to deceive every chance they get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is based on a Dutch game show called ‘De Verraders’ - which is a social deduction game aiming to create conflict between an informed set of perpetrators and a group of innocent hopefuls fuelled by suspicion. As we head into the final week of the competition, the bookmakers have had their say on who will emerge victorious.

The odds show who the most popular faithful and traitor are to win the competition… that is assuming the traitors don’t recruit again. According to online betting guide OLBG , Amanda is the favourite from the whole cast to win the Traitors at 5/1.

The deceptive contestant from Swansea has put herself in the running despite not appearing at the top of the betting when the series started. From the faithfuls, Aaron has been picked as the Bookies choice to win.

But can he escape the multiple suspicions lodged against him by other faithfuls? Here’s the full list of The Traitors winners odds and predictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Traitors winners odds & predictions

Amanda: 5/1 (16.7%) Aaron: 6/1 (14.3%) Wilfred: 13/2 (13.3%) Maddy 8/1 (11.1%) Meryl 8/1 (11.1%) Andrea 10/1 (9.1%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch The Traitors

A total of 22 contestants were welcomed to the castle at the start of The Traitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad