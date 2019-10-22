Burger restaurant in Edinburgh launches new menu following company rebrand
Burger restaurant, Byron, have introduced a brand new line up of dishes for autumn including upgraded burgers, grain bowls, desserts and the return of their skin-on fries.
The new menu follows the company’s rebranding, complete with a new look and new logo.
Added to the menu is The New Byron, a redesign of the company’s signature burger, and includes Byron’s own bespoke cheese slices, house-made bread and butter pickles.
Diners can also enjoy premium burger, The Le Bleu which is made with grilled onions, French blue cheese, port-laced onion jam, wholegrain mustard mayonnaise, and spinach.
For those who prefer chicken burgers, Byron have combined two of its classic chicken burgers to create the Clucky Smashed Avo.
Added to the vegan menu is a Superfood Grain Salad which combines quinoa, lentils, roast squash and beetroot, and is topped with seeds.
Added to the dessert menu is the Vanilla Chess Pie, a vanilla scented buttermilk custard tart with an all-butter pastry, served with Bulleit bourbon caramel sauce and vanilla whipped cream.
The seasoning across all dishes has also been tweaked.
The new menu has been created in collaboration with the recently appointed food and drink director of Byron, Sophie Mitchell, who has previously been spotlighted as the UK’s youngest female executive chef following her time at Belgraves Hotel and was the presenter of Channel 4’s Cook Yourself Thin.
For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.