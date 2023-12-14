Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new private hire taxi platform designed to give drivers a higher wage has launched in Edinburgh - with the new app allowing cabbies able to earn more on fares.

Edinburgh-based company Moon recoups eight per cent from all trips, compared to other providers that they say can charge up to 35 per cent, which in turn, significantly impacts driver’s margins. Moon received its operating license from the City of Edinburgh Council in 2021 and began a test phase earlier this year and has so far completed over 2,500 trips.

A Moon spokesperson said: "Moon was designed to disrupt the market with a not-so-disruptive idea – offering a fairer alternative that benefits drivers, passengers, and the local economy. We ensure drivers retain most of their earnings, keeping income in Edinburgh and giving passengers confidence that their fare stays in the community. We're now welcoming a growing number of passengers who buy into our model and the excellent service we aim to provide.”

To celebrate the official launch of the new service the company is offering discounted rates for new customers, including a 20 per cent discount on their first ride and 10 per cent discount off their next three trips. Customers can use discount codes via the Moon app by inputting HELLOMOON to receive a 20 per cent reduction and code MOON310 to receive 10 per cent off their next three trips.

Owners say the platform has seen a significant increase in the number of drivers choosing Moon to boost their earnings since the test phase began, with many feeling they are being underpaid while working for global providers.

A company spokesperson added: “We started with 25 drivers which has now increased to over 120 with more joining every week. We’re now able to better serve a bigger number of passengers across Edinburgh during the festive period and into the new year.” They added: “During the current cost of living crisis, launching at this time of year feels particularly important to give back more to hard working drivers providing an important service across the city."

