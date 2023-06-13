News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2023: 23 pictures as spectacular taxi outing event returns to Edinburgh

Hundreds line streets to watch Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2023
By Neil Johnstone
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST

The Edinburgh Taxi Outing paraded through Edinburgh’s streets today, projecting delight – and water – on to the hundreds who gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Now in its 75th year, the annual event that began in 1947 sees kind-hearted cabbies treat children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to an unforgettable ride through Edinburgh, before culminating in a BBQ for friends and family in Dirleton. On the way the parade makes a brief stop in Musselburgh to get ice cream from locally owned Lucas before taking the coastal road towards thier final destination.

The popular event sees Capital taxi drivers decorate their vehicles with balloons or completely transform their taxis into a specially themed float. At the end of the day, prizes are awarded for best float taxi, best balloon taxi, best fancy dressed driver and best fancy dressed child.

Over the years it has become tradition for guests travelling in the colourful taxis to come armed with water pistols and water bombs, soaking the crowds as the pass through the city. Here are 23 pictures from the day.

The spectacular parade has wowed crowds since 1947

1. Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2023

The spectacular parade has wowed crowds since 1947 Photo: Neil Johnstone

Local school pupils soaked up the atmosphere of the festivities

2. The crowd goes wild

Local school pupils soaked up the atmosphere of the festivities Photo: Neil Johnstone

Two heads are better than one - or in this case - two water pistols

3. Cross Fire

Two heads are better than one - or in this case - two water pistols Photo: Neil Johnstone

This dragon themed taxi got the crowd fired up

4. Dungeons and Dragons

This dragon themed taxi got the crowd fired up Photo: Neil Johnstone

