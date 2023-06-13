Hundreds line streets to watch Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2023

The Edinburgh Taxi Outing paraded through Edinburgh’s streets today, projecting delight – and water – on to the hundreds who gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Now in its 75th year, the annual event that began in 1947 sees kind-hearted cabbies treat children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to an unforgettable ride through Edinburgh, before culminating in a BBQ for friends and family in Dirleton. On the way the parade makes a brief stop in Musselburgh to get ice cream from locally owned Lucas before taking the coastal road towards thier final destination.

The popular event sees Capital taxi drivers decorate their vehicles with balloons or completely transform their taxis into a specially themed float. At the end of the day, prizes are awarded for best float taxi, best balloon taxi, best fancy dressed driver and best fancy dressed child.

Over the years it has become tradition for guests travelling in the colourful taxis to come armed with water pistols and water bombs, soaking the crowds as the pass through the city. Here are 23 pictures from the day.

