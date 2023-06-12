Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2023: Route, timings, and how to watch colourful procession as traffic delays expected
Big-hearted cabbies will flood the streets of Edinburgh with colour as they treat children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to an unforgettable day out on Tuesday (June 13).
The Edinburgh Taxi Outing is a tradition that has been going on since 1947 – and one that is much-loved by locals.
The taxis will all be decorated with balloons or as floats, with prizes for best float taxi, best balloon taxi, best fancy dressed driver and best fancy dressed child.
As ever with the taxi outing, the public are encouraged to come armed with water pistols, water bombs and buckets of water to soak the parade of cars which will be decorated with balloons and take on various themes.
The taxi route will depart from Edinburgh Zoo at 10am and finish at Dirleton 12:45pm.
Those wishing to take part will be able to spot and soak the cars as they pass through a number of locations throughout the morning.
Procession Route (timings are approximate)
Edinburgh Zoo – 10am
Costorphine Road – 10:05am
Roseburn – 10:10am
Haymarket – 10:15am
Princes Street – 10:20am
The Mound – 10:23am
HIgh Street – 10:25am
Canongate – 10:35am
Abbeyhill – 10:40am
London Road – 10:43am
Portobello Road – 10:46am
Portobello High Street – 10:50am
Joppa – 10:55am
Musselbugh (stopping for ice cream at Lucas, then taking coast road) 11:10am-11:40am
Prestonpans – 11.50am
Cockenzie – 12 noon
Port Seton – 12.10pm
Aberlady – 12.25pm
Gullane – 12.35pm
Dirleton – 12.45pm