Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2023: Route, timings, and how to watch colourful procession as traffic delays expected

Dozens of brightly decorated taxis will make their way through the Capital’s streets
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

Big-hearted cabbies will flood the streets of Edinburgh with colour as they treat children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to an unforgettable day out on Tuesday (June 13).

The Edinburgh Taxi Outing is a tradition that has been going on since 1947 – and one that is much-loved by locals.

The taxis will all be decorated with balloons or as floats, with prizes for best float taxi, best balloon taxi, best fancy dressed driver and best fancy dressed child.

The annual Edinburgh Taxi Outing sees a spectacular procession of decorated taxis travelling through the city.The annual Edinburgh Taxi Outing sees a spectacular procession of decorated taxis travelling through the city.
As ever with the taxi outing, the public are encouraged to come armed with water pistols, water bombs and buckets of water to soak the parade of cars which will be decorated with balloons and take on various themes.

The taxi route will depart from Edinburgh Zoo at 10am and finish at Dirleton 12:45pm.

Those wishing to take part will be able to spot and soak the cars as they pass through a number of locations throughout the morning.

Procession Route (timings are approximate)

Edinburgh Zoo – 10am

Costorphine Road – 10:05am

Roseburn – 10:10am

Haymarket – 10:15am

Princes Street – 10:20am

The Mound – 10:23am

HIgh Street – 10:25am

Canongate – 10:35am

Abbeyhill – 10:40am

London Road – 10:43am

Portobello Road – 10:46am

Portobello High Street – 10:50am

Joppa – 10:55am

Musselbugh (stopping for ice cream at Lucas, then taking coast road) 11:10am-11:40am

Prestonpans – 11.50am

Cockenzie – 12 noon

Port Seton – 12.10pm

Aberlady – 12.25pm

Gullane – 12.35pm

Dirleton – 12.45pm

