2. Ultimate mac and cheese

If you weren’t able to finish off your Christmas day cheese board, then the best way to use up those leftovers is to incorporate them into the best ever mac and cheese you’ve ever had. Make your mac and cheese as usual and melt your choice of cheeses to make an amazing cheese sauce. You can also add any leftover meat or veggies you like as well - what doesn’t taste good when covered in melted cheese?

Photo: Shutterstock