Edinburgh Christmas: 18 photos of Edinburgh celebrating Christmas in the 1990s

Looking back at Capital Christmas photos from the roaring 1990s

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago

With Christmas 2022 almost here, we’ve been looking back at photos of Edinburgh residents celebrating Christmas in the 1990s. From ice skating, to pantomime fun and shopping, locals were busy celebrating Christmas throughout the decade.

Taking a look back at how Edinburgh celebrated Christmas in the 1990s.

Princes Street crowds doing their Christmas shopping in Edinburgh, December 1992.

These Christmas lights in George Street in December 1992 say Merry Christmas in various languages to celebrate the European summit being held in Edinburgh that month.

Holyrood Palace's Christmas tree and fountain were floodlit in honour of the European Summit, being held in Edinburgh in December 1992.

