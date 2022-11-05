A crane hoisted the Norwegian Spruce onto the Mound on Friday, heralding the start of the festive season. Every year, the tree is gifted to Edinburgh from the citizens of Hordaland in Norway, in recognition of the help given to the Nordic country by the Scots during World War II.

Bernard Hunter, a local crane hire company, lifted the Christmas tree into position. This is the 60th year in a row that the business has supplied the crane and lifting services as a gift to the city.

Edinburgh city council leader Cammy Day welcomed the arrival of the tree on Twitter, writing: “Great to see our Christmas tree installed today”. However, some locals replied, complaining that the start of November is too early to put up a Christmas tree.

Christmas has arrived in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Cammy Day)

The tree hasn’t been decorated yet, but is expected to be lit up during a Christmas Light switch-on at the end of November.

Earlier this week, the full programme for Edinburgh’s Christmas events was unveiled. Over the festive season, the Capital will host traditional Christmas Markets, a new Christmas ice rink experience, a Big Wheel along with a selection of other fairground rides, and a Santa Land where children can visit Father Christmas.