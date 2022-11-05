Edinburgh has beaten Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Brussels to be named the best Christmas Market to visit in Europe. National Geographic made the proclamation in an article listing the five best Christmas markets to visit by rail on the continent.

It comes after the Capital’s festive market was named Europe’s Best Christmas Market in 2021 – beating 65 other contenders due to its popularity on Instagram, length of days and average nightly price of hotels in the city. This winter’s market had been thrown into doubt after organisers pulled out, but now it’s been confirmed it will be going ahead bigger and better than before.

Edinburgh Christmas Market, Princes Street Gardens (Ian Georgeson)

National Geographic said: “Stalls return to The Mound, Princes Street and Princes Street Gardens, and there are plans for a Scottish market on Castle Street and an artisan market on High Street and West Parliament Square. A new illuminated Spectacle of Light trail will weave through West Princes Street Garden, near Santa’s Grotto. Take a spin on the Ferris wheel then warm up over a wild game burger, mulled Irn-Bru or dram of whisky. Slàinte mhath."

When does Edinburgh Christmas Market start 2022? Opening times and attractions

Edinburgh’s Christmas festivities begin on Friday, November 25. The Christmas markets, Santa Land, Forth 1 Big Wheel, and other festive rides will open that afternoon. Meanwhile, the George Street Ice Rink will open on Saturday, November 26. From then, the attractions will be open seven days a week from 10am until late.

How do you book tickets for Edinburgh’s Christmas Market 2022?

