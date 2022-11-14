Christmas is fast approaching, which means Santa will soon be visiting lots of little ones in and around Edinburgh. However, the magical man will be very busy over the festive period, so parents might want to book ahead to avoid disappointment.

Here are all the places in and around Edinburgh where you can visit Santa this year.

Santa Land in West Princes Street Gardens

Father Christmas will be visiting several places in Edinburgh this festive season. (Photo credit: DAVID WOOD)

Santa will be taking up residence in West Princes Street Gardens, where he will meet families during a special Santa Storytelling Experience. The jolly fellow will tell a festive Christmas tale to children, alongside some special guest helpers, before gifting attendees with a small present. After visiting Santa, families can explore the rest of Santa Land, where they can enjoy a Christmas tree maze and a family-friendly funfair.The experience will run from 25 November to December 24. Tickets for one child and one adult cost £10. For each child ticket purchased, you may purchase one extra adult ticket for £3.50. If you live in Edinburgh, you can get a 20% discount using your EH postcode.Visit the Santa Stories event page for more information and to book tickets.

Santa's Grotto at Ocean’s Terminal

Father Christmas will meet lots of boys and girls in a festive cabin in Ocean’s Terminal in Leith. Children will be given an age appropriate gift and parents can take as many photos and videos as they like.

The magical experience, which will run from November 30 to December 24, will cost £5.50 per child. Visit the Santa’s Grotto site to buy tickets.

Santa Claus is coming to Edinburgh!

Santa and Mrs Claus at Edinburgh Zoo

Little ones can meet Santa and Mrs Claus at Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas grotto, where they will receive a special festive surprise.

The daytime grotto will be open on select dates from December 2 to December 24, for 10-minute time slots from 10.20am – 3:30pm. Entry starts at £17 for one child.

There will also be a night-time Grotto Express experience, as well as a Breakfast with the Clauses event, where families can enjoy breakfast with Santa Claus and Mrs Claus, craft activities and a story from Mrs Claus.

This Grotto Express experience is available to book in 10-minute slots from 5pm – 7:30pm on December 2, 9, 16, and 23. Ticket prices start at £18 for one child. Breakfast with the Clauses will be held on December, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24. A child ticket costs £35, while an adult ticket is £29.

You can book any of these experiences by visiting Edinburgh Zoo’s website.

Santa’s Grotto at Dobbies Edinburgh

Children can meet Santa and get a special gift at Dobbies festive Grotto. Kids will be guided through to Santa’s toy shop by an elf, and will be asked to help pack toys in the sleigh for Santa, before meeting the man himself.

The Grotto will be open every day, from November 24 to December 24. Ticket prices start at £11.99.

For information and to buy tickets visit Dobbies events site.

Santa Experience at Craigie’s Farm

Kids will be welcomed to the farm village in South Queensferry for a special festive event. They will help Mrs Claus and an elf to make a magical Christmas Bear, before meeting Santa and getting to take a photo with him. Children will also receive their choice of present to take away from Santa’s workshop and an hour and a half entry into Little Farmers adventure play area.

The Santa visits can be booked on December 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Entry costs £24.99 for kids over one, £10 for babies under one, and £14.99 for adults. You can book by visiting the Craigie’s Farm website.

Santa’s Grotto at Balgone Estate

You can enjoy a festive day out and meet Old Saint Nick at the Enchanted Festival at Balgone Estate. Kids can greet Santa in his grotto or post their letters to him at a special Express Post Box to the North Pole. There will also be sparkling light trail to explore, as well as fairground rides, Christmas-themed masterclasses and street food.

