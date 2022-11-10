Balgone Estate in East Lothian will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the Enchanted Festival, which opens on December 2. At the festival, children can meet Santa in his grotto or post their letters to him at the special Express Post Box to the North Pole. Kids will also have the chance to ride ponies and hang out with cute donkeys.

The countryside landscape will be lit up by a light trail set to festive music, that will take families around the lake, before dropping them off at the Snowy Cabin to toast marshmallows. Visitors can also enjoy the fairground, where they can ride the Santa Train, Snowman Wipeout, Winter Waltzer, and Astroslide, explore the Frozen Castle, bounce on Candy Cane Bungee Trampolines and try the I'm a Celebrity Jungle Challenge.

Masterclasses will be run, with kids trying their hands at biscuit decorating, bauble and Christmas card making, while the adults can make wreaths or taste festive wine and cocktails. Mulled wine, hot toddies and Baileys hot chocolate will be served up at the street food area, alongside a selection of the best local burgers, pizza, and burritos.

A new Christmas festival is coming to East Lothian this December.

The event will run over the first three weekends of December, and the week leading up to Christmas, from 4pm. Santa visits must be booked in advance alongside tickets to the Enchanted Festival. Visitors will be able to donate to charity partner Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS) when they purchase tickets, or buy a ribbon to make a wish at the Magical Wishing Tree.