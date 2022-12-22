Aldi Scotland has teamed up with a renowned Edinburgh chef to develop a Christmas dinner recipe that can be made entirely in the air fryer for customers hoping to keep energy costs to a minimum this year.

The discount retailer has developed an alternative Christmas dinner recipe with BBC’s Great British Menu finalist and head chef of Edinburgh’s Angel’s with Bagpipes, Fraser Smith.

The centre-piece for the Christmas dinner is Aldi’s Galloway Beef Sirloin Joint, paired with beef fat carrots, pancetta roast brussels sprouts, hasselback potatoes and red wine gravy. Fraser has been trying and testing the air fryer to perfect an alternative cooking method for Christmas dinner this year.

He said: “Air fryers offer a great alternative to oven cooking, they’re fast, compact and energy efficient. The results of cooking in them is the same as any oven, delicious and tender cooked meats and crispy delicious sides. I loved developing this recipe with Aldi and I hope others give it a try this festive season.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland said: “We know air fryers have soared in popularity this year and with energy costs still concerning families across Scotland we wanted to provide an alternative method to oven cooking Christmas dinner this year.

“Our take on a Christmas Dinner puts our limited edition Galloway Beef Sirloin Joint as the centre-piece and provides a selection of delicious, family favourite sides.”

Roasted Galloway Beef Sirloin Joint with beef fat carrots, pancetta roast brussels sprouts, hasselback potatoes and red wine gravy

Ingredients: 4x large carrots, 1x Galloway Beef Sirloin Joint, 100g diced pancetta, 600g brussels sprouts, 750g baby potatoes, 5g fresh thyme, 1x bulb garlic, 200ml red wine, 10ml vegetable oil, salt and pepper.For the roast: Wash four large carrots and place on the bottom of the air frying basket. Score the fat on the Galloway Beef Sirloin Joint, rub in salt and cracked black pepper and place on top of the carrots in the air fryer basket. Cut the garlic in half and place that, and half the thyme, in the basket. Put the Galloway Beef and carrots in the air fryer at 200°c for 10 mins then reduce the temp to 180°c. Cook for an additional 20 mins per 500g for rare, 25 mins per 500g for medium, and 30 mins per 500g for well done.

While cooking, take time to baste the carrot and beef every half hour. Once the beef is cooked to your liking, remove from the air fryer, cover in foil and allow to rest at room temperature for at least 20 mins. Place the carrots back in the fryer, at 200°c, until they are cooked – this usually takes 10 to 20 minutes depending on the size.

For the brussels sprouts: Prepare the sprouts by removing the outer leaves and cutting them in half. Place cut side up in the basket and cover with the chopped pancetta. Place in the airfryer at 180°c for 20 minutes.

For the potatoes: To prepare the hassleback potatoes, place the potato on a wooden spoon and make thin vertical slices through the potato being mindful not to cut all the way through – the wooden spoon should stop you cutting all the way through and splitting the potato. Brush the slices potatoes with oil and sprinkle over some of the remaining thyme sprigs. Place in air fryer at 200°c for 35 mins or until crispy. This can be done in advance and the potatoes reheated just before serving.