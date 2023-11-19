If you’re looking to warm up with a mulled wine or fancy a bite to eat at Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023, here’s how much you’ll pay...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh Christmas Market is packing in the punters once again this year, with huge crowds flocking to the much-loved Capital attraction in its first few days.

The festive extravaganza offers market stalls, food and drink vendors and all manner of amazing rides to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are wondering how much all this fun is likely to set you back, we've got you covered with a breakdown of the food and drink prices.

If you are wondering how much a visit to Edinburgh’s Christmas Market will cost, we've got you covered with a breakdown of the food and drink prices.

Do you have to pay to enter Edinburgh Christmas Market 2022?

No. Entry to the Christmas Market is free, however there are often fairly big queues to get in at peak times. This mostly comes in the early evening, where people flood in to see the stunning Christmas lights and soak up the atmosphere after dark.

How much does the Big Wheel cost at Edinburgh Christmas Market 20223

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to go on the Forth 1 Big Wheel cost £10 per person, or £8 for concessions and locals if you can show proof you live at an Edinburgh postcode. There is also a family ticket price of £30 for two adults and two children. Or one adult and three children. You can book in advance on the Edinburgh’s Christmas website or on the day.

How much does food and drink cost at Edinburgh Christmas Market?

From looking around the Christmas Market, visitors can expect to fork out a fair amount of money for food and drink. A Bratwurst and other sausages will cost about £7, while a pizza is around a tenner. The price of a burger varies, depending on how fancy you want it – you could pay anything from £6 to £10.