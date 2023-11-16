11 awards handed out with local heroes and celebrities all part of the celebrations

The Forth Awards took place on Thursday afternoon as a sold-out Usher Hall was treated to live performances from Jason Donovan, Nadine Coyle, The Snuts and LF System.

The glitzy event, held annually to celebrate the best of Edinburgh and the East, saw 11 awards handed out, with local heroes and celebrities all part of the celebrations.

Local heroes Candice McKenzie and Claire Beattie of Endo Warriors were awarded the Charity Volunteer of the Year prize, while 14-year-old Kaydi Scottsville claimed the Forth Cash For Kids Award.

Jason Donovan, left, and Nadine Coyle, right, were both in attendance at the Forth Awards in Edinburgh: Photos: Greg Macvean and Rob McDougall

Mr Stephen Rafferty, of Forrester High School, won the coveted Teacher of the Year award, with The Holyrood Distillery picking up the Visitor Attraction of the Year award.

Elsewhere, Australian pop idol Donovan won the Forth Icon award after decades of working across the music industry, and Girls Aloud star Coyle won The Forth Music Recognition award, with both performing their biggest hits to the crowd.

The Forth Awards were, once again, a celebration of the best music and entertainment around, with the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from Forth’s local heroes. Whether simple acts of kindness by local teachers, or staggering amounts of money raised for life-altering charities, everyone had an afternoon to remember.

Richie Jeffrey, Head of Events, said: “The Forth Awards are always a truly incredible and inspiring afternoon, with our return to the regular November date in the calendar making it feel extra special.

“From the unrivalled Usher Hall atmosphere, to our non-stop entertainment and moving stories from very worthy winners, it is with real pride that Radio Forth is able to support and reward people in our community in this way.”

Full list of winners on the night:

THE FORTH ICON AWARD WITH THE EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

Winner: JASON DONOVAN

THE FORTH FRINGE AWARD

Winner: LARRY DEAN

THE FORTH VISITOR ATTRACTION AWARD WITH MEDIA WORKS

Winner: THE HOLYROOD DISTILLERY

THE FORTH CHARITY VOLUNTEER AWARD WITH CONSIDER I.T.

Winner: ENDO WARRIORS

THE FORTH WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR AWARD WITH FUSE

Winner: THE 40 TWA CAFÉ, COWDENBEATH

THE FORTH BEST ARTIST AWARD WITH VICTOR PARIS

Winner: LF SYSTEM

THE FORTH MUSIC RECOGNITION AWARD WITH THE LIQUID ROOM

Winner: NADINE COYLE

THE FORTH BEST RESTAURANT AWARD WITH HERITAGE PORTFOLIO

Winner: SKYLINE RESTAURANT

THE FORTH CASH FOR KIDS AWARD WITH NEWTOWN DÉCOR

Winner: KAYDI SCOTTSVILLE

THE FORTH LOCAL HERO AWARD WITH EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Winner: RUBY MACDONALD

THE FORTH BEST TEACHER AWARD WITH OMNI