Forth Awards 2023: Glitzy Edinburgh event sees Nadine Coyle and Jason Donovan perform - full winners list
The Forth Awards took place on Thursday afternoon as a sold-out Usher Hall was treated to live performances from Jason Donovan, Nadine Coyle, The Snuts and LF System.
The glitzy event, held annually to celebrate the best of Edinburgh and the East, saw 11 awards handed out, with local heroes and celebrities all part of the celebrations.
Local heroes Candice McKenzie and Claire Beattie of Endo Warriors were awarded the Charity Volunteer of the Year prize, while 14-year-old Kaydi Scottsville claimed the Forth Cash For Kids Award.
Mr Stephen Rafferty, of Forrester High School, won the coveted Teacher of the Year award, with The Holyrood Distillery picking up the Visitor Attraction of the Year award.
Elsewhere, Australian pop idol Donovan won the Forth Icon award after decades of working across the music industry, and Girls Aloud star Coyle won The Forth Music Recognition award, with both performing their biggest hits to the crowd.
The Forth Awards were, once again, a celebration of the best music and entertainment around, with the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from Forth’s local heroes. Whether simple acts of kindness by local teachers, or staggering amounts of money raised for life-altering charities, everyone had an afternoon to remember.
Richie Jeffrey, Head of Events, said: “The Forth Awards are always a truly incredible and inspiring afternoon, with our return to the regular November date in the calendar making it feel extra special.
“From the unrivalled Usher Hall atmosphere, to our non-stop entertainment and moving stories from very worthy winners, it is with real pride that Radio Forth is able to support and reward people in our community in this way.”
Full list of winners on the night:
THE FORTH ICON AWARD WITH THE EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE
Winner: JASON DONOVAN
THE FORTH FRINGE AWARD
Winner: LARRY DEAN
THE FORTH VISITOR ATTRACTION AWARD WITH MEDIA WORKS
Winner: THE HOLYROOD DISTILLERY
THE FORTH CHARITY VOLUNTEER AWARD WITH CONSIDER I.T.
Winner: ENDO WARRIORS
THE FORTH WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR AWARD WITH FUSE
Winner: THE 40 TWA CAFÉ, COWDENBEATH
THE FORTH BEST ARTIST AWARD WITH VICTOR PARIS
Winner: LF SYSTEM
THE FORTH MUSIC RECOGNITION AWARD WITH THE LIQUID ROOM
Winner: NADINE COYLE
THE FORTH BEST RESTAURANT AWARD WITH HERITAGE PORTFOLIO
Winner: SKYLINE RESTAURANT
THE FORTH CASH FOR KIDS AWARD WITH NEWTOWN DÉCOR
Winner: KAYDI SCOTTSVILLE
THE FORTH LOCAL HERO AWARD WITH EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS
Winner: RUBY MACDONALD
THE FORTH BEST TEACHER AWARD WITH OMNI
Winner: MR STEPHEN RAFFERTY, FORRESTER HIGH SCHOOL