Edinburgh Christmas: Research names Edinburgh the third best city in Europe for Christmas Markets, according to TikTok
and live on Freeview channel 276
Research has named Edinburgh the third best city in Europe for Christmas Markets, according to TikTok views.
The smell of mulled wine in the air, traditional wooden stalls, vibrant light displays - Christmas markets are a highlight of the festive season. As global Google searches for ‘Christmas markets’ peak at 300,000 each November, Saga Cruises conducted research to find the 20 most popular Christmas markets in Europe, and Edinburgh's Christmas Market at the Mound and Princes Street Gardens East ranked in third place.
The study examined the quantity of TikTok video views associated with Christmas markets in Europe over the last three years to identify the most popular ones.
The UK dominates the rank of the most popular Christmas markets with a total of five making the top 20. Edinburgh came third with 13,700,000 TikTok views for the hashtag #edinburghchristmasmarket, behind London in first with 15 million views and Manchester in second place with 14.7 million.
Krakow in Poland was fourth with less than half the views for Edinburgh, at 5.8 million, with the Christmas markets in Strasbourg, France and Basel, Switzerland joint fifth with 3.6 million views each.