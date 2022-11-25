Talk about making an entrance! The spectacular sight of a flying visit from Santa marked the start of Conifox Adventure Park’s magical festive extravaganza.

Leaving Rudolph and the other reindeer to rest, he hitched a lift and was helicoptered into the park at Kirkliston, near Edinburgh, by helpers Adventure001 Experiences, specialists in Edinburgh sightseeing trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From now until Christmas Eve, families can enjoy a carnival of festive fun, immerse themselves in the world of Santa Claus and all their favourite festive characters, enjoy a Christmas Funfair, in partnership with Taylor’s of Edinburgh Funfair, and an outdoor Christmas Market supporting local Scottish traders.

Santa’s flying visit marked the start of the Conifox Christmas Experience.

There will also be various food vendors and a bar available for evening refreshments.

Among many attractions, they can visit is Whoville – look out for the Grinch! – the Magic Forest, Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, the Elf Disco Village and Reindeer Flying School, Santa’s Sweet Shop and the Naughty or Nice Scanner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa will also be back in his sitting room to welcome every child who will receive a Golden Christmas Coin to exchange in the Toy Workshop for a gift of their choice. Then as darkness falls the winter wonderland lights up with 21CC’s amazing effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Gammell, Managing Director of Conifox Adventure Park, says: “With the arrival of Santa the countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun and we’d like to thank Adventure001 Experiences for whisking him in to get the celebrations started.

“This year, we’ll also be supporting local charity Kids Love Clothes with their Christmas Toy Appeal and to show our support, we will be donating two hundred toys as well as using our Activity Centre as a drop-off point for any new toy donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With your support, we can reach families who are struggling to look forward to Christmas this year so please support by dropping off a new toy whilst you are here.”

The Conifox Christmas Experience runs on selected dates until December 24, with entrance times at 15-minute intervals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission to the indoor Activity Centre and Adventure Park is not included with the tickets purchased for Christmas Experience Days or Nights, but they can be booked online.