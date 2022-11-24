Meeting Santa over the Christmas period is always a popular annual outing for children – and this year pets can meet the big fella in the red suit, too.

Edinburgh’s Christmas has teamed up with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home to launch a new Santa Paws experience, bringing pet lovers the opportunity to introduce their fur babies to Santa and capture the perfect shot for this year’s Christmas Card.

Families can now book in with their pet to visit the man himself at Santa Land, West Princes Street Gardens.

Festive pet props and costumes will be available to personalise your photoshoot with Santa, captured on your mobile or personal camera, with on-site elves available to offer a helping hand.

In the spirit of Christmas, families that book Santa Paws tickets are encouraged to bring a donation of pet food or treats for Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s pet food bank, Paws Pantry.

As a gift to thank families for their support, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are offering Santa Paws ticket holders 20% off Dog Park bookings until January 31.

The offer is valid for small and large park hire and can be claimed by visiting Dog Park Hire – Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home (edch.org.uk) and entering the discount code which will be provided after booking your Santa Paws ticket.

Penny Dougherty & William Burdett-Coutts, Directors of UniqueAssembly, said: “This is the ideal opportunity for visitors to get booked in with their pet to see Santa nice and early and capture that perfect festive family shot in a magical setting, leaving plenty of time to get your cards printed.

“We are kindly asking Santa Paws visitors to bring along any cat or dog food or treats they are able to donate to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s pet food bank, Paws Pantry, which is doing such wonderful work to keep thousands of animals fed through the winter.”

Mike Dougan, Community Development and Support Manager at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is delighted to be partnered with UniqueAssembly, and grateful to receive as many donations as possible for our pet food banks.

“We appreciate all the help to ensure that as many pets as possible, can remain in a warm loving home.”

In addition to Santa Paws, Santa Land at West Princes Street Gardens also offers the excitement of a Christmas tree maze and a family-friendly vintage funfair as well as an all-new Santa Storytelling Experience where children can enjoy a special Christmas tale, told by Santa himself along with some special guest helpers.

All children will receive a gift and sittings will also include BSL, relaxed and audio described sessions.

Santa Paws tickets are £7.50 for one pet and all accompanying human family members with £2 from each ticket sold donated to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

A 20% discount applies for anyone booking from an EH postcode. Santa Paws sessions are bookable from 7.00pm and 7.30pm on weekdays between November 28 and December 7.