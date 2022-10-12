Disney announces some Marvel films postponed: all the films, new release dates - including Blade and Deadpool
Marvel Studios has announced huge changes to their upcoming schedule of project releases including Fantastic Four, Blade and Deadpool 3.
Marvel Studios has announced mass changes to its upcoming release schedule for films like Blade and Deadpool 3, just weeks after announcing MCU phases 5 and 6 projects.
The news of delays and postponements comes after Marvel announced that pre-production on the highly anticipated Blade starring Mahershala Ali would be shutting down temporarily. Concerns for the film arose following rumours of not having a full script and director Bassam Tariq departing from the project.
Following the news about Blade, it was revealed that release dates for five high profile Marvel films Marvel films have been pushed back, and another untitled marvel movie that was originally on the road map at San Diego Comic Con has been removed from the slate completely.
The delay includes some of the recently announced highly anticipated projects like Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four with release dates for both being pushed back by a couple of months.
So, what are the release dates for the upcoming MCU films? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest schedule adjustments.
What is the next film in the MCU?
The next film in the Marvel Cinematic universe will be the long-awaited sequel, Black Pantha: Wakanda Forever and it hits cinemas on November 11, 2022. The film is set to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who played T’Challa’s Black Panther and died in 2020.
Why have there been delays to the upcoming Marvel projects?
Delys and changes to the phase schedules are not uncommon. This has been a recurring thing since the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly for Phase 4 which was majorly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, very little is known about the reasons behind the latest delays.The delay of Fantastic Four may not come as a surprise for fans as they have yet to announce an official cast for the first family of the Marvel Comics. Deadline confirmed that Wandavision director Matt Shakman would be directing the project after Spider-Man director Jon Watts departed the project.
What are the new MCU release dates?
Here are the latest dates for the rescheduled projects coming to phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:
- Blade - Was: November 3, 2023 - New Date: September 6, 2024
- Deadpool 3 - Was: June 6, 204 - New Date: November 8, 2024
- Untitled Marvel Movie - Was: February 14, 2025 - New Date: November 7, 2025
- Fantastic Four - Was: November 8, 2024 - New Date: February 14, 2025
- Avengers: Secret Wars - Was: November 7, 2025 - New Date: May 1, 2026
- Untitled Marvel Movie - Was: May 1, 2016 - removed from Disney’s Calendar
Full Disney release schedule
The following projects having been confirmed for phase five:
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantum Mania - February 17, 2023
- Secret Invasion (TV Series) - Spring 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023
- Echo (TV Series) - Summer 2023
- Loki (TV Series) - Summer 2023
- The Marvels - July 28, 2023
- Ironheart (TV Series) - Autumn 2023
- Agatha: Coven of Chaos (TV Series) - Winter 2023
- Daredevil: Born Again (TV Series) - Spring 2024
- Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024
- Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024
- Blade - September 6, 2024
- Deadpool 3 - November 8, 2024
The following projects having been confirmed for phase six:
- Fantastic Four - February 14, 2025
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 2, 2025
- Untitled Marvel Movie - July 25, 2025
- Untitled Marvel Movie - November 7, 2025
- Avengers: Secret Wars - May 1, 2026
There are still eight titles yet to be announced for this phase, with the likes of the Young Avengers, Armor Wars and Midnight Sons expected to fill the empty slots.