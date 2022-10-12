Marvel Studios has announced mass changes to its upcoming release schedule for films like Blade and Deadpool 3, just weeks after announcing MCU phases 5 and 6 projects.

The news of delays and postponements comes after Marvel announced that pre-production on the highly anticipated Blade starring Mahershala Ali would be shutting down temporarily. Concerns for the film arose following rumours of not having a full script and director Bassam Tariq departing from the project.

Following the news about Blade, it was revealed that release dates for five high profile Marvel films Marvel films have been pushed back , and another untitled marvel movie that was originally on the road map at San Diego Comic Con has been removed from the slate completely .

The delay includes some of the recently announced highly anticipated projects like Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four with release dates for both being pushed back by a couple of months.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

So, what are the release dates for the upcoming MCU films? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest schedule adjustments.

What is the next film in the MCU?

The next film in the Marvel Cinematic universe will be the long-awaited sequel, Black Pantha: Wakanda Forever and it hits cinemas on November 11, 2022. The film is set to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who played T’Challa’s Black Panther and died in 2020.

Why have there been delays to the upcoming Marvel projects?

Delys and changes to the phase schedules are not uncommon. This has been a recurring thing since the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly for Phase 4 which was majorly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, very little is known about the reasons behind the latest delays.The delay of Fantastic Four may not come as a surprise for fans as they have yet to announce an official cast for the first family of the Marvel Comics. Deadline confirmed that Wandavision director Matt Shakman would be directing the project after Spider-Man director Jon Watts departed the project.

What are the new MCU release dates?

Here are the latest dates for the rescheduled projects coming to phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Blade - Was: November 3, 2023 - New Date: September 6, 2024

Deadpool 3 - Was: June 6, 204 - New Date: November 8, 2024

Untitled Marvel Movie - Was: February 14, 2025 - New Date: November 7, 2025

Fantastic Four - Was: November 8, 2024 - New Date: February 14, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars - Was: November 7, 2025 - New Date: May 1, 2026

Untitled Marvel Movie - Was: May 1, 2016 - removed from Disney’s Calendar

Full Disney release schedule

The following projects having been confirmed for phase five:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantum Mania - February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion (TV Series) - Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Echo (TV Series) - Summer 2023

Loki (TV Series) - Summer 2023

The Marvels - July 28, 2023

Ironheart (TV Series) - Autumn 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (TV Series) - Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again (TV Series) - Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

Blade - September 6, 2024

Deadpool 3 - November 8, 2024

The following projects having been confirmed for phase six:

Fantastic Four - February 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 2, 2025

Untitled Marvel Movie - July 25, 2025

Untitled Marvel Movie - November 7, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 1, 2026

