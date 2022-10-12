Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full swing, once again bringing the glitz and glamour to our Saturday nights as we go into the fourth week of the competition.

Sunday night saw the competition say goodbye to its second couple when Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice exited the show. The couple were in the bottom two and were forced to face off against Fleur East and Vito Copolla in the weekly dance off.

Last week’s show saw the couples take to the ballroom and pay tribute to some of the most iconic films for movie week. We saw Will Mellor and Nancy Xu pay Tribute to classic dance film Dirty Dancing with an American Smooth routine to Cry To Me.

While some chose to go for a more quirky choice with James Bye and Amy Downden doing the Cha Cha Cha to Hooked on a Feeling from Marvel’s Guardians of Galaxy.

What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show? Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on Saturday, October 15.

What are the dances and songs for week four?

The remaining 13 couples will be dancing their way through some incredible routines with banging tunes to match:

Ellie and Nikita: Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice

Ellie and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu

Fleur and Vito: Argentine Tango to Paint it Black by Ciara

Helen and Gorka: Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Jayde and Karen: American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler

Kym and Graziano: Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings

Molly and Carlos: Cha Cha Cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri

Hamza and Jowita: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

James and Amy: Quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders

Matt and Nadiya: Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney

Tony and Katya: American Smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker

Tyler and Dianne: Couples’ Choice: Garage Megamix

Will and Nancy: Rumba to The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing

The show airs on BBC One every Saturday at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer .