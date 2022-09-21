Strictly Come Dancing will finally return to our screens in a matter of days, bringing a stellar line-up of guests and weekly glitz, glamour and entertainment.

It’s been eight months since the previous series concluded, and saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice take home the mirror ball following a powerful ‘silent dance’ that wowed viewers at home.

This year will commemorate a landmark for the show as it will celebrate its 20th anniversary. As well as this exciting event, the BBC will be celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.

Here are the celebrity dancers taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (BBC)

In a statement, the show said: “Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!

“The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.”

The show was originally supposed to premier on Saturday 17 Septmeber but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ten day mourning period for the United Kingdom.

So, how can you tune into the country’s favourite dance show?

Here’s everything you need to know about the premier, and weeks to come.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Fans will be pleased to know that the show is set to kick off in a matter of days.

The launch show was recorded on Wednesday 7 August, and the show itself will premier on our TVs on Saturday 23 September.

As usual, the show is set to last for around three months, ending shortly before Christmas.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The show will first air on BBC One every week, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer after the airing of the show on TV.

If you missed out on the glamour last year, you can catch up on Series 19 of the show on BBC iPlayer to get you excited for the upcoming show.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on?

As usual the show is expected to air on Saturday and start at 7pm every week.

Which celebrities have been confirmed?

Strictly always brings together a great line-up of celebrity guests, with previous contestants including the likes of Joe Sugg, Dan Walker and many more.

Here’s the full list of contestants you will see taking on the dance floor this series: