Here are the celebrity dancers taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: The 15 celebrity dancers on Strictly this year - from Helen Skelton to Kym Marsh

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is almost here – here’s the full celebrity lineup for this year’s ballroom dancing extravaganza.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:38 pm

BBC dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing is back for its 20th series, with the launch show airing on Saturday, September 10.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Antone Du Beke will return for the show, alongside presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

These are all the celebrities who will be taking part in Strictly 2022, and where you might know them from.

1. Helen Skelton

Presenter Helen Skelton is known for Countryfile, Blue Peter, and Newsround, and also hosted coverage of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Photo: BBC

2. Kym Marsh

Kym Marsh is an actress and singer who played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street for 13 years. She rose to fame as part of pop group Hear'Say, formed from noughties reality show Popstars.

Photo: BBC

3. Tony Adams

Tony Adams is a former professional football player and England manager. In his career, the football legend played for Arsenal and the England national team. He also founded sport mental health charity Sporting Chance.

Photo: BBC

4. Ellie Simmonds

Olympian Ellie Simmonds is a multiple gold medal winning swimmer who has competed at the Paralympic Games, World Championships, and European Championships. Now retired from the sport, she has moved into broadcasting.

Photo: BBC

