Strictly Come Dancing has delayed its launch date following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday 8 September, and marked the beginning of a 10 day mourning period for the United Kingdom.

The 10 day mourning period will conclude with the Queen’s state funeral which is scheduled to be held on Monday 19 September.

Out of respect for the mourning period many events have been cancelled or moved, including the BBC’s fan favourite, Strictly Come Dancing.

The show announced that it would be pushing back its launch of the latest series to acknowledge the mourning period.

The BBC confirmed that it would instead be showing the first Paddington film on Saturday 17 September as a tribute. The Queen starred alongside the popular bear in a sketch to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.

The BBC also confirmed that Paddington 2 will be shown on Monday 19 September following the coverage of Her Majesty’s funeral.

So, when will Strictly make its return? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Strictly Come Dancing return?

Fans will be pleased to know that the first episode has already been recorded, with the launch show being recorded on Wednesday 7 September.

The show was originally scheduled to premiere this Saturday 17 September, however, it has been pushed back a week to acknowledge the mourning period the UK is currently in.

The show will now launch on Saturday 24 September, welcoming 15 celebrities to the famous dance floor in the most glamorous fashion.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

The show will first air on BBC One every week, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer after the airing of the show on TV.

If you missed out on the glamour last year, you can catch up on Series 19 of the show on BBC iPlayer to get you excited for the upcoming show.

Who is competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Strictly will once again bring a stellar line-up of your favourite celebrity contestants who will be dancing their hearts out for the nation on a weekly basis.

Previous contestants include the likes of Joe Sugg, Dan Walker and many more.

Here’s the full list of contestants you will see taking on the dance floor this series: