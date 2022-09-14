Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Crowds will line the streets this afternoon as the new King and other members of the Royal family follow the Queen’s coffin in a procession as she leaves Buckingham Palace this afternoon for the final time.

The coffin left Edinburgh last night on board an RAF C-17 Globemaster plane, which saw service in Ukraine and helped with the evacuation from Afghanistan. The plane took off from a sunny, if blustery, Edinburgh Airport and arrived an hour later in a dark and rainy London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was met by the state hearse at RAF Northolt for the 15-mile drive to Buckingham Palace. Crowds cheered as the coffin drove through the gates, but the welcome by the King and other family members was in private.

Princes William and Harry are expected to put on a united front as they walk with their father, now King Charles III, behind the Queen’s coffin in this afternoon’s procession.

The Queen’s other three children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, will also follow the coffin. The procession is due to leave Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm on its way to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects over the next four days. Some estimates suggest people could be queuing for up to 30 hours to file past the coffin.

Other members of the Royal family, including Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also walk in the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon. The Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves St Giles Cathedral to go to the airport. Photo: John Devlin.

A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Hall after the procession arrives at around 3pm.

Mourners have already joined the queue for the lying in state which begins at 5pm, continuing until 6.30am on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.

The last time Charles and his two sons were all seen together in public was at the service of thanksgiving for the Queen in St Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. But on that occasion, Harry and Meghan were seated some distance from Charles and William on the other side of the aisle in the second row, behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

However, William and Harry appeared together on Saturday, along with their wives, as they viewed floral tributes left to the late Queen at Windsor Castle and went on a walkabout.

Members of the public join the queue on London's South Bank, as they wait to view the Queen's coffin at the lying in state. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan arrived in the same vehicle and greeted well-wishers for around 40 minutes before William hopped into the driver's seat of the Audi with his wife in the passenger seat, and his brother and sister-in-law in the back.