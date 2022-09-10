Plans for the final farewell of Queen Elizabeth II have been confirmed following her death on Thursday (September 8).

First, Her Majesty’s oak coffin will be taken by road from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday (September 11), on a slow six hour journey by hearse to allow mourners gathered in the towns and villages to pay their respects.

On Monday (September 12), the coffin will be taken in procession to St Giles's Cathedral where it will lie at rest until Tuesday (September 13), giving mourners the opportunity to say farewell. The coffin will then be taken by air by RAF plane to London.

Photo by Eddie MULHOLLAND via Getty Images

The Queen will lie in state "four clear days" in Westminster Hall, remaining until 6.30am on Monday (September 19) on the morning of her funeral, a senior palace official said.

Thousands of people will be able to file past to see the late monarch's coffin, with further details of how the public can attend to be announced in the coming days. The funeral service will be held in Westminster Abbey from 11am and she will be laid to rest in Windsor.

A spokesperson for the King said: "Whilst, in the next few days, the King will carry out all the necessary state duties, his main focus will be leading the Royal Family, the nation, the Realms and the Commonwealth in mourning Her Majesty The Queen. This will include meeting members of the public, to share in their grief.”