Queen Elizabeth II: Edinburgh drivers urged to only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’ ahead of procession
Following the Queen’s death, motorists have been warned to expect delays in Edinburgh and told to only travel if ‘absolutely necessary.’
Traffic Scotland issued travel advice telling people to be prepared to “spend long periods of time in your car” from Sunday (September 11) as Edinburgh gears up to become a focal point for people mourning the death of the Queen.
Thousands of mourners are expected to flock to the capital to pay their respects at a procession which will take place along Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (September 12). Before that, her coffin will be taken to the Holyroodhouse by car on Sunday (September 11).
Locals have been told to expect “significant disruption” in the coming days as a number of major roads in the Capital have already closed.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Edinburgh road closures full list as Queen's coffin transported from Balmoral to Capital
-
2
When is the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh? Royal Mile procession and St Giles' Cathedral ceremony timeline
-
3
What did Kevin Bridges say about the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday?
-
4
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Queen's coffin to lie in state at Edinburgh's St Giles’ Cathedral so public can pay respects
-
5
Missing person East Lothian: Nine-year-old boy Austin McGovern goes missing from Dunbar
Lothian Buses also asked passengers to check diversions in place on their Service Alerts page for full details – which shows more than 20 routes are affected.
It is understood the public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state at the Capital church. Members of the royal family will then hold a poignant vigil around the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’.
In a tweet Traffic Scotland said: “Roads in and around Balmoral, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh are already extremely busy, with some road closures already in place. We are urging everyone to consider if your journey is absolutely necessary.”
"If travel is essential, please allow extra time, walk or cycle (if you can), use alternative routes or travel at a different time. Be prepared to spend long periods of time in your car.”
Edinburgh City Council said it was working with the Scottish government and Police Scotland to accommodate significant numbers of visitors wishing to pay their respects.
The council has shared a list of roads that will be shut off – among them the High Street at Cockburn Street and George IV Bridge.
Read More
Edinburgh road closures for Queen's procession – full list
The full list of closures updated at 12 noon on Saturday:
Abbey Mount at Regent Road
Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane
Blackfriars Street
Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent
Calton Road at Leith Street
Canongate at St Mary Street and Jeffrey Street
Carrington Road at Crewe Road South
Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue
Castle Terrace
Castlehill
Chambers Street
East Market Street at junction with Jeffrey Street
Fettes Avenue
High Street at Cockburn Street
High Street at George IV and The Mound
Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace
Johnston Terrace
Lawnmarket
New Street, south of the entrance to Waverley car park
Nicolson Street (closed northbound only) at West Nicholson Street. Local access provided to Blair Street.
Niddry street
Old Tolboth Wynd
Queen's Drive - east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)