Traffic Scotland issued travel advice telling people to be prepared to “spend long periods of time in your car” from Sunday (September 11) as Edinburgh gears up to become a focal point for people mourning the death of the Queen.

Thousands of mourners are expected to flock to the capital to pay their respects at a procession which will take place along Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (September 12). Before that, her coffin will be taken to the Holyroodhouse by car on Sunday (September 11).

Locals have been told to expect “significant disruption” in the coming days as a number of major roads in the Capital have already closed.

Mounted Police officers are seen on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on September 10, 2022 (Getty images)

Lothian Buses also asked passengers to check diversions in place on their Service Alerts page for full details – which shows more than 20 routes are affected.

It is understood the public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state at the Capital church. Members of the royal family will then hold a poignant vigil around the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’.

In a tweet Traffic Scotland said: “Roads in and around Balmoral, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh are already extremely busy, with some road closures already in place. We are urging everyone to consider if your journey is absolutely necessary.”

"If travel is essential, please allow extra time, walk or cycle (if you can), use alternative routes or travel at a different time. Be prepared to spend long periods of time in your car.”

Edinburgh City Council said it was working with the Scottish government and Police Scotland to accommodate significant numbers of visitors wishing to pay their respects.

The council has shared a list of roads that will be shut off – among them the High Street at Cockburn Street and George IV Bridge.

Edinburgh road closures for Queen's procession – full list

The full list of closures updated at 12 noon on Saturday:

Abbey Mount at Regent Road

Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane

Blackfriars Street

Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent

Calton Road at Leith Street

Canongate at St Mary Street and Jeffrey Street

Carrington Road at Crewe Road South

Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue

Castle Terrace

Castlehill

Chambers Street

East Market Street at junction with Jeffrey Street

Fettes Avenue

High Street at Cockburn Street

High Street at George IV and The Mound

Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace

Johnston Terrace

Lawnmarket

New Street, south of the entrance to Waverley car park

Nicolson Street (closed northbound only) at West Nicholson Street. Local access provided to Blair Street.

Niddry street

Old Tolboth Wynd