Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight, bringing the glitz and glam of ballroom dancing to our screens once again.

The show sees celebrities and their partners dancing a different routine every week in line with the given theme. The changing theme brings new sets, songs, dances and of course, fabulous outfits, to the show every week.

Each week, the dancers try to impress the judges, and viewers at home, with their fancy footwork in the hope of avoiding the dance-off where the two couples with the lowest scores must dance again to convince the judges they deserve to go through to next week.

So, what is the theme for this week’s show? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s ballroom competition.

This year’s professional Strictly dancers

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The show airs on BBC One every week at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer .

What is this week’s theme?

This week is movie week, and celebrities will be taking to the floor to perform alongside some classic anthems of the silver screen.

The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 14 couples will be performing in week three:

Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Routine: Quickstep

Song: Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Fleur East and Vito Copolla

Routine: American Smooth

Song: Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Routine: Viennese Waltz

Song: Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: What A Feeling from Flashdance

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Routine: Charleston

Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Routine: Waltz

Song: One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Routine: Rumba

Song: Theme from Jurassic Park

James Bye and Amy Dowden

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galaxy

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Routine: Viennese Waltz

Song: Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Routine: Samba

Song: Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Routine: Samba

Song: You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Routine: Charleston

Song: Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Routine: American Smooth

Song: Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing

Strictly leaderboard week three

Tyler and Diane: 9, 10, 10, 9 = 38

Molly and Carlos: 8, 9, 9, 8 = 34

Will and Nancy: 8, 9, 8, 8 = 33

Kym and Graziano: 7, 9, 8, 9 = 33

Helen and Gorka: 7, 8, 8, 8 = 31

Jayde and Karen: 7, 8, 7, 7 = 29

Fleur and Vito: 6, 8, 7, 8 = 29

Ellie and Nikita: 6, 7, 7, 7 = 27

Giovanni and Richie: 5, 7, 8, 7 = 27

Hamza and Jowita: 5, 7, 6, 7 = 25

James and Amy: 4, 6, 6, 6 = 22

Ellie and Johannes: 4, 6, 5, 6 = 21

Matt and Nadiya: 3, 6, 5, 7 = 21

Tony and Katya: 2, 6, 4, 6 = 18

What celebrities are left in the competition?

Kaye Adams was the first to leave the competition last week alongside partner Kai Widdrington. The couple faced off against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova in the dance off.

Here’s the full list of contestants you will see taking on the dance floor this week:

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

James Bye - Actor (EastEnders)

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fluer East - Singer

Tony Adams - Former footballer

Molly Rainford - Singer and actor

Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Matt Goss - Singer

Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host

Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist

Jayde Adams - Comedian, actor and presenter

Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter

Will Mellor - Actor

Kym Marsh - Actor and singer

Strictly voting online

Voting lines open at the end of every Strictly Come Dancing show. To cast your vote, you can head straight to the Strictly homepage where you’ll find the voting options at the very top.

You also vote online by scanning the brand new QR code on the voting information page on the Strictly website. The code will take you directly to the voting page, and will also be displayed on screen during the show alongside the other voting information such as phone numbers. You can scan the QR code with your mobile phone, tablet or computer.

Before you vote online you need to be signed in with your BBC account, which if you voted last year you will already have. If you’ve never voted online you’ll need to register before you can vote.