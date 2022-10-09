What time does Strictly Come Dancing start tonight? How to watch Movie Week, leaderboard and who’s left in
The celebs are returning to the dancefloor for Movie Week in tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight, bringing the glitz and glam of ballroom dancing to our screens once again.
The show sees celebrities and their partners dancing a different routine every week in line with the given theme. The changing theme brings new sets, songs, dances and of course, fabulous outfits, to the show every week.
Each week, the dancers try to impress the judges, and viewers at home, with their fancy footwork in the hope of avoiding the dance-off where the two couples with the lowest scores must dance again to convince the judges they deserve to go through to next week.
So, what is the theme for this week’s show? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s ballroom competition.
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022
The show airs on BBC One every week at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer.
You can also catch up on any shows you miss via BBC iPlayer.
What is this week’s theme?
This week is movie week, and celebrities will be taking to the floor to perform alongside some classic anthems of the silver screen.
The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 14 couples will be performing in week three:
Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin
- Routine: Quickstep
- Song: Peppy and George from The Artist
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids
Fleur East and Vito Copolla
- Routine: American Smooth
- Song: Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
- Routine: Viennese Waltz
- Song: Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: What A Feeling from Flashdance
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima
- Routine: Charleston
- Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu
- Routine: Waltz
- Song: One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal
- Routine: Rumba
- Song: Theme from Jurassic Park
James Bye and Amy Dowden
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galaxy
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova
- Routine: Viennese Waltz
- Song: Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice
- Routine: Samba
- Song: Hakuna Matata from The Lion King
Tony Adams and Katya Jones
- Routine: Samba
- Song: You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell
- Routine: Charleston
- Song: Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu
- Routine: American Smooth
- Song: Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing
Strictly leaderboard week three
- Tyler and Diane: 9, 10, 10, 9 = 38
- Molly and Carlos: 8, 9, 9, 8 = 34
- Will and Nancy: 8, 9, 8, 8 = 33
- Kym and Graziano: 7, 9, 8, 9 = 33
- Helen and Gorka: 7, 8, 8, 8 = 31
- Jayde and Karen: 7, 8, 7, 7 = 29
- Fleur and Vito: 6, 8, 7, 8 = 29
- Ellie and Nikita: 6, 7, 7, 7 = 27
- Giovanni and Richie: 5, 7, 8, 7 = 27
- Hamza and Jowita: 5, 7, 6, 7 = 25
- James and Amy: 4, 6, 6, 6 = 22
- Ellie and Johannes: 4, 6, 5, 6 = 21
- Matt and Nadiya: 3, 6, 5, 7 = 21
- Tony and Katya: 2, 6, 4, 6 = 18
What celebrities are left in the competition?
Kaye Adams was the first to leave the competition last week alongside partner Kai Widdrington. The couple faced off against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova in the dance off.
Here’s the full list of contestants you will see taking on the dance floor this week:
- Helen Skelton - TV Presenter
- James Bye - Actor (EastEnders)
- Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman
- Fluer East - Singer
- Tony Adams - Former footballer
- Molly Rainford - Singer and actor
- Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor
- Matt Goss - Singer
- Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host
- Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist
- Jayde Adams - Comedian, actor and presenter
- Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter
- Will Mellor - Actor
- Kym Marsh - Actor and singer
Strictly voting online
Voting lines open at the end of every Strictly Come Dancing show. To cast your vote, you can head straight to the Strictly homepage where you’ll find the voting options at the very top.
You also vote online by scanning the brand new QR code on the voting information page on the Strictly website. The code will take you directly to the voting page, and will also be displayed on screen during the show alongside the other voting information such as phone numbers. You can scan the QR code with your mobile phone, tablet or computer.
Before you vote online you need to be signed in with your BBC account, which if you voted last year you will already have. If you’ve never voted online you’ll need to register before you can vote.
The BBC website states that in order to cast your vote all you have to do is: “select your favourite dancing duo by clicking the ‘plus (+)’ icon next to their name so that a ‘1’ appears in the box between the ‘plus (+)’ and ‘minus (-)’ buttons. You can allocate all your permitted votes at the same time by clicking the ‘+’ button again for another couple or the same couple you have already allocated a vote to. If you want to remove your vote from any couple, just use the ‘-’ button next to their name.”