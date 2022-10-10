The Strictly Come Dancing elimination show brought yet another week of the glamorous competition to a close as the show said goodbye to another celebrity and their professional partner.

Now the live shows are well underway, voting lines will open every Saturday giving viewers the chance to vote for their favourite celeb. This weeks elimination show continued the blockbuster atmophere and kicked off with the professionals performing alongside a classic Elvis medley including songs like Suspicious Minds and Trouble.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!“The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.”The show kicked off on Saturday, September 24, originally scheduled to premier on Saturday, September 17, but postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and subsequent mourning period.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Movie Week dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Adam Lambert on Strictly Come Dancing elimination show

Adam Lambert performed a cover of Dinah Washington’s ‘Mad About The Boy’ on the elimination show for week three.

Adam Lambert is an American singer and songwriter, who rose to fame when he finished runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol. Lambert is known for his dynamic vocal ability and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2009 Lambert has sold over 3 million albums worldwide and 5 million singles. In recent years he has collaborated with Queen as the lead vocalist for Queen + Adam Lambert since 2011.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after Movie Week dance off?

Fleur and her partner Vito, as well as Richie and Giovanni recieved the lowest amound of votes this week and had to face off against each other in the dance off this week. In the end the judges voted to keep Fleur and Vita, meaning Richie and Giovanni left the ballroom for good.

Fleur and Vito were saved by Craig, Anton and Motsi who said that both contestants ‘did not deserve to be here’. Shirley’s vote did not make a difference when it came to it, however, she said she would’ve saved Richie and Giovanni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing

The show airs on BBC One every week at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer .

If you missed out on the glamour last year, you can also catch up on Series 19 of the show on BBC iPlayer to get you excited for the upcoming show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly leaderboard: Movie Week

Tyler and Diane: 9, 10, 10, 9 = 38

Molly and Carlos: 8, 9, 9, 8 = 34

Will and Nancy: 8, 9, 8, 8 = 33

Kym and Graziano: 7, 9, 8, 9 = 33

Helen and Gorka: 7, 8, 8, 8 = 31

Jayde and Karen: 7, 8, 7, 7 = 29

Fleur and Vito: 6, 8, 7, 8 = 29

Ellie and Nikita: 6, 7, 7, 7 = 27

Giovanni and Richie: 5, 7, 8, 7 = 27

Hamza and Jowita: 5, 7, 6, 7 = 25

James and Amy: 4, 6, 6, 6 = 22

Ellie and Johannes: 4, 6, 5, 6 = 21

Matt and Nadiya: 3, 6, 5, 7 = 21

Tony and Katya: 2, 6, 4, 6 = 18

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Advertisement Hide Ad