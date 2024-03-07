Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh returns with a menu of tasty treats for its annual Waffle Week later this month, taking place from Monday, March 25 until Friday, March 29.

Kicking off on International Waffle Day, March 25, the week-long waffle tribute at the St James Quarter venue will showcase a variety of new and signature dishes curated by corporate chef Maxwell Terheggen and Duck & Waffle Edinburgh’s executive chef Lucia Gregusova.

The tasty waffles on offer at Suck & Waffle Edinburgh later this month.

Guests will be treated to an array of delicious homemade waffles topped with culinary creativity. This year’s lineup features the savoury Mascarpone and Wild Garlic Pesto Waffle with balsamic vinegar, roasted grapes, and a dusting of dukkah. And the Chicken and Waffle - made with crunchy fried chicken and served on a cornbread waffle complete with pickles, coriander, and Frank's RedHot sauce butter.

Duck and Waffle's corporate chef Maxwell Terheggen said: "As the home of the waffle, Waffle Week is one of our most cherished brand celebrations. It offers endless possibilities for creativity and indulgence and inspires us to push the boundaries of flavour and imagination. The process of curating the Waffle Week menu involves a collaborative culinary team effort.

"We look forward to showcasing this year's innovative menu creations and invite our guests to join us in savouring the unique flavours and experiences that only Duck & Waffle can deliver."

Some of the waffles on offer, clockwise from left: the Knickerbocker Glory, Tiramisu Waffle and the Mascarpone & Wild Garlic Pesto Waffle.

On the sweeter side, the cloud-like homemade Tiramisu Waffle and the rich Knickerbocker Glory await, boasting layers of millionaire's shortbread, velvety vanilla ice cream, fluffy whipped cream, decadent dark chocolate, and delicious buttermilk waffle squares, sure to satisfy every craving.