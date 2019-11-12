Hotel and spa recruiting for ‘afternoon tea taster’ role - how to apply

Recruiting for a Christmas role, a hotel and spa is looking for an official festive afternoon tea taster - this is everything you need to know about the role and how to apply.

What’s the role?

You and one chosen companion will spend the afternoon checking out the luxury festive afternoon tea in order to ensure that Daffodil Hotel is providing the very best in the UK.

Do you think you're the perfect person for the job? (Photo: Daffodil Hotel & Spa)

Whilst you’re making sure the spread is up to scratch, you’ll also get to enjoy the views of Grasmere water in the stunning Lake District before being set up for a night’s stay in the Lake View room.

You’ll be expected to give Daffodil Hotel feedback following your stay.

Perks and pay

As well as getting to try out the famous festive afternoon tea and relax in the Lake View room, you’ll also get the opportunity to unwind in the award winning spa at the hotel.

On top of all of that, you’ll be paid £100 for your feedback.

How to apply

You can apply online on the Daffodil Hotel & Spa website.

You’ll need to fill out a form, which asks for details like your name, email address, telephone number and whether you have any allergies or dietary requirements.

You’ll have up until Friday 22 November 2019 to get your application in.

The chosen participant will be announced the following Monday (25 Nov).

Terms and conditions

As with all promotional offers like this one, there are some conditions that you should be aware of before submitting your application:

- Entries are only open to UK residents aged 18 or over

- You’ll be expected to make your own way to the Daffodil Hotel, covering travel expenses as well

- You’ll get to choose from a range of dates for the experience - if you are unavailable then the prize will be forfeited and offered to another applicant

How to get to the hotel

The address listed on the Daffodil Hotel & Spa website is: By The Lake, Keswick Road, Grasmere, Cumbria LA22 9PR.

You’ll be able to reach the hotel via the A591 or the number 555 Keswick bus.