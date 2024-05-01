Edinburgh Airport: Airline increases flights to three sun-soaked destinations from Edinburgh for summer 2024

Holidaymakers looking to travel to Turkey from Edinburgh will have plenty of options
Published 1st May 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 14:26 BST
An airline has announced it is doubling the number of flights this summer from Edinburgh to Turkey.

Leisure airline SunExpress, jointly owned by Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will offer 11 flights a week from the Scottish capital to Antalya (seven per week), Dalaman (two per week) and Izmir (two per week).

SunExpress has flown between Germany and Turkey for more than 30 years but only entered the UK in summer 2022.

Antalya, pictured, is one of the destinations in Turkey where Edinburgh holidaymakers can fly to with SunExpress. Photo: PixabayAntalya, pictured, is one of the destinations in Turkey where Edinburgh holidaymakers can fly to with SunExpress. Photo: Pixabay
Antalya, pictured, is one of the destinations in Turkey where Edinburgh holidaymakers can fly to with SunExpress. Photo: Pixabay

However, it has expanded from operating 74 weekly flights from the UK last year to 136 this summer, increasing seat capacity by 87% to 1.32 million.

The airline has also expanded the number of UK airports it serves. Having launched from Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Luton and Manchester in 2022, it added Bristol and Newcastle for summer 2023 and Leeds Bradford and Stansted this year.

SunExpress was named ‘World’s Best Holiday Airline’ in 2022 by Skytrax.

