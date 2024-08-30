Edinburgh Neighbourhoods: 7 things to see and do in Corstorphine - including Edinburgh Zoo

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:34 BST

Corstorphine might well be outwith the city centre, but it is still jam packed with things to do.

With Edinburgh Zoo at the heart of the area and bars, pubs and cafes galore, there’s lots to do in Corstorphine.

The has a long and interesting history, as shown at attractions like Corstorphine Heritage Centre - one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Take a look at our guide to things to see and do in Corstorphine.

Edinburgh Zoo is one of the city's top attractions and it's located in Corstorphine. The zoo has had a number of firsts, including being the first in the world to house penguins and currently the only to house Queensland koalas.

1. Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo is one of the city's top attractions and it's located in Corstorphine. The zoo has had a number of firsts, including being the first in the world to house penguins and currently the only to house Queensland koalas. | Canva/Getty Images

Corstorphine has lots of cafes and bakerys to try. One of the top rated spots is the Village Cafe on St Johns Road. The cafe offers up sit-in and takeaway options.

2. Village Cafe

Corstorphine has lots of cafes and bakerys to try. One of the top rated spots is the Village Cafe on St Johns Road. The cafe offers up sit-in and takeaway options. | Village Cafe Photo: Village Cafe

Mimi's Bakehouse is a favourite with people across the city and beyond. They now have locations right across the city.

3. Mimi's Bakehouse

Mimi's Bakehouse is a favourite with people across the city and beyond. They now have locations right across the city. Photo: Google

Corstorphine Heritage Centre is one of the oldest buildings in Edinburgh, dating back to the 1500s, and many of the areas prominent families have called it home over the years. Nowadays it's a small museum operated by Corstrophine Trust.

4. Corstorphine Heritage Centre

Corstorphine Heritage Centre is one of the oldest buildings in Edinburgh, dating back to the 1500s, and many of the areas prominent families have called it home over the years. Nowadays it's a small museum operated by Corstrophine Trust. | Corstorphine Trust

