With Edinburgh Zoo at the heart of the area and bars, pubs and cafes galore, there’s lots to do in Corstorphine.
The has a long and interesting history, as shown at attractions like Corstorphine Heritage Centre - one of the oldest buildings in the city.
Take a look at our guide to things to see and do in Corstorphine.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.