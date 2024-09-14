11 best nursery schools in Edinburgh according to latest assessments by care inspectors

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Sep 2024, 12:09 GMT
These are the 11 best nurseries in Edinburgh, according to the latest data in 2024.

The Times and Sunday Times has published statistics based on latest Care Inspectorate inspections, and, using the data, we’ve put together our own list of the 11 top-rated nurseries in Edinburgh.

The regulator awards grades ranging from six points for ‘excellent’ to one point for ‘unsatisfactory’, across the four categories of ‘setting’, ‘staff’, ‘leadership’ and ‘quality of ‘care, play and learning’ – leading to a maximum combined points total of 24.

Edinburgh and Glasgow have the highest number of nurseries that scored 20 and above, indicating at least one their services was rated “excellent”, with 101 in Glasgow and 94 in Edinburgh.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 11 nurseries in Edinburgh with the highest Care Inspectorate ratings – and when they were last inspected.

Browse our picture gallery to see the 11 best nursery schools in Edinburgh, according to Care Inspectorate ratings. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 11 best nursery schools in Edinburgh

Browse our picture gallery to see the 11 best nursery schools in Edinburgh, according to Care Inspectorate ratings. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019.

2. Tynecastle Nursery School

McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
67-71 Colinton Road, Edinburgh EH10 5EG. Scored 24. Date graded: 21-Feb-2019.

3. George Watson's College

67-71 Colinton Road, Edinburgh EH10 5EG. Scored 24. Date graded: 21-Feb-2019. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
8 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9EQ. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019

4. George Heriot's School

8 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9EQ. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghCare InspectorateGlasgow
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice