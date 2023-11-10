News you can trust since 1873
Baby boy names: The 10 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for boys born in 2023

These are most popular names given to newborn boys in Edinburgh this year, according to parenting site
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:10 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:14 GMT

Naming a child is rarely easy, and many parents become torn on whether to go for something traditional or something trendy.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most popular baby names for boys in Edinburgh for 2023, according parenting website Bounty.com, who have put together a list of the most popular names around every part of the UK.

Did your favourite name make the list? Let us know in the comments section.

When it comes to naming their little bundle of joy, many parents can become torn on whether to go for something classic or something unique.

1. Boys names popular in Edinburgh

When it comes to naming their little bundle of joy, many parents can become torn on whether to go for something classic or something unique. Photo: Third Party

Meaning of Max: Shortened form of Maximillian meaning in Latin 'greatest' and the Old English name meaning 'Mack's pool'. Photo: Shutterstock

2. Max

Meaning of Max: Shortened form of Maximillian meaning in Latin 'greatest' and the Old English name meaning 'Mack's pool'. Photo: Shutterstock Photo: Third Party

Meaning of Charlie: This name means 'free man' and has many variants. Photo: Shutterstock

3. Charlie

Meaning of Charlie: This name means 'free man' and has many variants. Photo: Shutterstock Photo: Third Party

Meaning of Oliver: From Germanic origin meaning "elf warrior" or "olive tree". Photo: Shutterstock

4. Oliver

Meaning of Oliver: From Germanic origin meaning "elf warrior" or "olive tree". Photo: Shutterstock Photo: Third Party

