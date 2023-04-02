Baby boy names: The 21 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for boys born in 2022
The most popular names given to newborn boys in Edinburgh last year
New figures from National Records of Scotland have revealed the most used names for newborns in Edinburgh. In 2022, Noah was the most popular name chosen by parents for their newborn boy in Scotland, replacing Jack which held top spot for 14 years. Noah was also top in Edinburgh, for the second year running. These are the 21 most popular Edinburgh boys names, according to the latest data.
