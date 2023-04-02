News you can trust since 1873
Baby boy names: The 21 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for boys born in 2022

The most popular names given to newborn boys in Edinburgh last year

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

New figures from National Records of Scotland have revealed the most used names for newborns in Edinburgh. In 2022, Noah was the most popular name chosen by parents for their newborn boy in Scotland, replacing Jack which held top spot for 14 years. Noah was also top in Edinburgh, for the second year running. These are the 21 most popular Edinburgh boys names, according to the latest data.

Most popular girls names in Edinburgh 2022

Noah was again the most popular boys' name in Edinburgh, with 25 babies named Noah in the capital last year. Noah is also now the most popular boys name in Scotland with 373 newborn babies given that name last year across the country.

1. Noah

Noah was again the most popular boys' name in Edinburgh, with 25 babies named Noah in the capital last year. Noah is also now the most popular boys name in Scotland with 373 newborn babies given that name last year across the country. Photo: Image by Stephanie Pratt from Pixabay

Leo came second on the list, with 30 newborn babies given this name in Edinburgh last year. The name was third on the national list with 310 Leos born in Scotland in 2022.

2. Leo

Leo came second on the list, with 30 newborn babies given this name in Edinburgh last year. The name was third on the national list with 310 Leos born in Scotland in 2022. Photo: Unsplash

There were 26 newborn babies named Thomas in Edinburgh last year. Thomas comes from the Hebrew word “ta'om,” meaning “twin.”

3. Thomas

There were 26 newborn babies named Thomas in Edinburgh last year. Thomas comes from the Hebrew word “ta'om,” meaning “twin.” Photo: Pixabay

Alexander was fourth on the list in Edinburgh with 25 newborn baby boys given this name last year. The name is less popular across the country with 230 Alexanders born in Scotland in 2022, placing the name 14th in the list.

4. boy-g0f4115416_1920.jpg

Alexander was fourth on the list in Edinburgh with 25 newborn baby boys given this name last year. The name is less popular across the country with 230 Alexanders born in Scotland in 2022, placing the name 14th in the list. Photo: Pixabay

